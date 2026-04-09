403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EY Academy Launches AI-Enabled Future-Ready Project Delivery Accelerator To Strengthen Delivery Capability Across The GCC
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New flagship programme equips project leaders with AI-enabled delivery practices and modern implementation capabilities to deliver complex transformation initiatives aligned with Vision 2030 and regional growth agendas Dubai, UAE – April 2026: EY Academy has announced the launch of the AI-enabled Future-Ready Project Delivery Accelerator, a flagship applied learning journey designed to strengthen project delivery capability across GCC organisations and equip project leaders to manage complex, high-stakes transformation initiatives. Developed in response to growing regional demand, the accelerator combines structured capability building with real-initiative application, coaching, and measurable performance uplift. The programme is already being delivered to clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), demonstrating immediate market relevance. Fazeela Gopalani, EY MENA Academy Leader, says: “Across the GCC, organisations are delivering transformation initiatives at unprecedented scale and complexity . Future-ready project leaders must go beyond traditional delivery methods. They need strategic judgement, digital fluency and the ability to harness emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly while navigating complex stakeholder environments. This accelerator is designed to build those capabilities while supporting national transformation priorities.” Organisations across the region, particularly in KSA, are managing increasingly complex portfolios aligned with national transformation agendas. This evolving delivery environment is characterised by:
-
Accelerated and highly visible timelines
Multi-layered stakeholder ecosystems
Vendor-heavy implementation models and dependency risks
Executive demand for predictable delivery and transparent reporting
A widening gap between strategic ambition and implementation capability
-
Build capability to carry out giga-projects and transformation programmes
Strengthen governance, transparency, and operational discipline
Support talent localisation by equipping national project leaders with globally benchmarked delivery skills
Improve productivity, accountability, and performance in strategic initiatives
Prepare teams to operate in AI-enabled and digitally integrated delivery environments
-
Use AI selectively to enhance productivity in planning, reporting, and risk sensing
Apply governance guardrails including data sensitivity protocols, approvals, and human-in-the-loop oversight
Improve team effectiveness through practical digital ways of working
Strengthen decision-making through data-informed delivery practices
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment