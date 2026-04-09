National Fuel Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) today announced it will release its second quarter fiscal 2026 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 after market close.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2026 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and will include prepared remarks from the executive team followed by a question and answer session.

A webcast link to the conference call will be provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at nationalfuelgas, and a replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call.

For additional information, contact:

Natalie Fischer, Director of Investor Relations (716) 857-7315

Karen Merkel, Media Contact (716) 857-7654

Email: ...

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for three operating segments: Integrated Upstream and Gathering, Pipeline and Storage, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at .

All participants must pre-register to join this conference using the