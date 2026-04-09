National Fuel Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2026 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and will include prepared remarks from the executive team followed by a question and answer session.All participants must pre-register to join this conference using the Participant Registration link
A webcast link to the conference call will be provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at nationalfuelgas, and a replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call.
For additional information, contact:
Natalie Fischer, Director of Investor Relations (716) 857-7315
Karen Merkel, Media Contact (716) 857-7654
Email: ...
National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for three operating segments: Integrated Upstream and Gathering, Pipeline and Storage, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at .
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