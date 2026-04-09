Conventional Refineries Industry Report 2026: Capacity And Capital Expenditure Outlook With Details Of All Operating And Upcoming Refineries 2020-2025 & 2025-2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth in conventional refining from 2026-2030 is driven by large projects in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa due to economic growth, urbanization, and rising fuel demand, with government support aimed at enhancing fuel security and export capacity.

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conventional Refineries Industry, 2026-2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Upcoming Refineries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global conventional refining capacity grew only modestly from 2020 to 2025, constrained by economic implications from the COVID-19 pandemic, long-term demand uncertainty from decarbonization and EV adoption, and stringent environmental regulations.

However, growth is expected to accelerate in 2026-2030 as large new projects are set to come online across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, supported by economic growth, urbanization, and rising fuel demand. Governments are also backing expansions to strengthen fuel security, reduce import reliance, and build export-oriented downstream value chains.

Report Scope



Updated information on all active and upcoming (planned and announced) refineries globally.

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, and status for all active, suspended, planned, and announced refineries in a country. Provides an annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2020 to 2030.

Reasons to Buy



Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, suspended, planned, and announced conventional refineries globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the conventional refining industry

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong conventional refinery capacity data Assess your competitor's conventional refinery portfolio

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Conventional Refineries and Key Units Capacity Outlook



Key Highlights

Global Refining Capacity by Key Regions

Regional Comparison of Refining Capacity and Average Nelson Complexity Index (NCI)

Global CDU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries by Region and Key Countries

Global Key Unit Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries by Region Key Global New Build Refineries

2. Global Conventional Refining Industry Capital Expenditure Outlook



New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Region New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries and Key Companies

3. Major Project Announcements and Cancellations



Key Project Announcements Stalled and Cancelled Projects

4. Asia Conventional Refining Industry Outlook



Refining Capacity in Asia by Key Countries

Key Unit Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries in Asia New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries in Asia by Key Countries and Key Companies

5. North America Conventional Refining Industry Outlook



Refining Capacity in North America by Key Countries

Key Unit Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries in North America New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries in North America by Key Countries and Key Companies

6. Middle East Conventional Refining Industry Outlook



Refining Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries

Key Unit Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries in the Middle East New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries in the Middle East by Key Countries and Key Companies

7. Europe Conventional Refining Industry Outlook



Refining Capacity in Europe by Key Countries

Key Unit Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries in Europe

Regional Comparison of Refining Capacity and Average Nelson Complexity Index (NCI) New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries in Europe by Key Countries and Key Companies

8. FSU Conventional Refining Industry Outlook



Refining Capacity in the FSU by Key Countries

Key Unit Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries in the FSU New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries in the FSU by Key Countries and Key Companies

9. South America Conventional Refining Industry Outlook



Refining Capacity in South America by Key Countries

Key Unit Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries in South America New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries in South America by Key Countries and Key Companies

10. Africa Conventional Refining Industry Outlook



Refining Capacity in Africa by Key Countries

Key Unit Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries in Africa New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries in Africa by Key Countries and Key Companies

11. Conventional Refining Industry Outlook in Other Regions



Refining Capacity in the Caribbean by Key Countries

Refining Capacity in Oceania by Key Countries

Refining Capacity in Central America by Key Countries Key Unit Capacity Additions and Capex Through New and Existing Refineries in Central America

12. Appendix

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