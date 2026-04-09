Iflytek Showcases AI Glasses And AI Interpret Mic At GITEX ASIA 2026, Highlighting Full-Scenario AI Translation Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bridging Language Gaps with Secure, Scalable AI for Real-World Global Communication

SINGAPORE, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK showcased its AI Glasses and AI Interpret Mic at GITEX ASIA 2026. Alongside the new devices, the company presented its broader AI translation portfolio, demonstrating how advanced AI helps break down language barriers and enable intelligent communication across industries and everyday life. Powered by large-model AI, the portfolio underscores iFLYTEK's focus on delivering accurate, secure, and scalable multilingual interaction in real-world scenarios.

AI Glasses for Face-to-Face Communication

Designed for international business environments, the iFLYTEK AI Glasses integrate real-time AI vision and speech translation to support seamless multilingual interaction. The glasses feature a first-of-its-kind multimodal noise reduction system with lip-reading recognition, allowing the device to accurately identify the active speaker and filter background noise in complex, multi-person conversations. Weighing just 40 grams, about 20% lighter than comparable products, they offer a lightweight and comfortable design for all-day wear.

Visitors experience iFLYTEK AI Glasses at GITEX ASIA 2026

AI Interpret Mic for Professional Conferences

The AI Interpret Mic is a simultaneous interpretation microphone combining high-precision speech recognition with real-time translation. It is designed for multilingual conferences and integrates directly with conference systems to support synchronized cross-language communication in professional event settings.

Building a Comprehensive AI Translation Ecosystem

Beyond the newly launched devices, iFLYTEK's AI translation capabilities extend across a wide range of real-world scenarios. In daily office settings, AINOTE integrates AI-powered recording and transcription to improve note-taking efficiency. For users on the move, iFLYTEK AI Watch offers a lightweight, always-available way to capture conversations, with built-in transcription and AI-generated summaries that turn moments into actionable insights.