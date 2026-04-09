Turkmenistan, Pakistan Discuss Energy And Transport Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed prospects for cooperation in trade, economic, and energy sectors, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Tajikistan.

The discussions took place during a meeting at the Embassy of Turkmenistan, where the Ambassador of Pakistan, Irfan Ahmed, and Ambassador Aymyrat Gochmyradov engaged in dialogue.

During the meeting, particular attention was given to the implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project and the development of transport and transit corridors.

The sides also reviewed opportunities to expand cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as coordination within international organizations.

Earlier, the representatives of the Turkmen Embassy to Pakistan discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation in the energy sector with a delegation led by Kamran Ahmad, CEO of Pakistani oil company Orient Petroleum Inc. In the course of the meeting, the Pakistani side noted the strong potential for a mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries and expressed interest in expanding energy cooperation.

The Turkmen side briefed the delegation on Ashgabat's ongoing strategy aimed at diversifying export routes, introducing advanced technologies in hydrocarbon extraction and processing, and expanding international energy cooperation.