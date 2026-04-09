BJP Slams Gehlot Govt For Ignoring Rajasthan's Development

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 9 (IANS) In a significant press conference held at the Bharatiya Janata Party State Headquarters on Thursday, Haryana In-charge Satish Poonia, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham presented a detailed overview of the development work undertaken by the government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma over the past two years. ​

They also shared details and key announcements on major infrastructure projects.​

Satish Poonia stated that the Union Cabinet has approved two major projects for Rajasthan.​

The first is the Pachpadra Refinery, with a revised cost of Rs 79,459 crore, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21. He noted that the project is expected to boost economic development in Western Rajasthan and generate large-scale employment. ​

He also criticised previous delays, attributing them to earlier governance, and claimed that the current government has achieved significant cost savings.​

Regarding Jaipur Metro Phase-2, he highlighted that the project spans 41 kilometers, substantially larger than Phase-1, and will connect Sitapura to Vishwakarma Industrial Area. The project, estimated at Rs 13,037 crore, will receive equal financial support from the Central Government.​

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa emphasised progress on the Rs 95,000 crore Ramjal Setu Link Project, stating that work is advancing rapidly. ​

He added that associated infrastructure, such as the Navnera Barrage and Isharda Dam, has been completed, while projects worth Rs 9,416.70 crore are underway for the Ramgarh Barrage and related systems. These initiatives are expected to benefit 17 districts, irrigate approximately 400,000 hectares, and impact nearly 30 million people.​

He further noted that under the Yamuna Water Agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding worth Rs 35,000 crore has been signed, with Detailed Project Report work progressing steadily. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 1.5 million rural households have received tap water connections over the past two years, with an expenditure of Rs 11,440 crore.​

Highlighting achievements in the energy sector, he stated that Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 193,000 crore have been signed to generate 42,438 MW of power, positioning Rajasthan among the leading states in solar energy and under the PM-KUSUM scheme.​

In addition, substantial progress has been made in infrastructure and welfare initiatives. Under PM Awas Yojana (Rural), 214,000 houses have been completed. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, 291,000 individual toilets and 5,027 community toilets have been constructed.​

Through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 12,410 crore has been transferred to 7.6 million farmers.​

Minister of State Jawahar Singh Bedham said that“Raj CM brings new projects for Rajasthan from Delhi, whereas Gehlot used to go merely to 'recharge' himself.”​

He concluded that Rajasthan has made notable progress across multiple sectors in the past two years. ​

He stated that the“double-engine” governance model has accelerated development and that the current administration is focused on delivering public welfare and infrastructure growth.​