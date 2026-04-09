Battleground 2026: Women Register Higher Turnout In First Phase Of Polls In Assam, Kerala, Puducherry (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram/Guwahati/Puducherry, April 9 (IANS) Polling in Thursday's Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry was marked with a record turnout of voters, where women came out in larger numbers than their male counterparts to exercise their franchise.

The process was largely peaceful amidst heavy deployment of security forces, as only isolated incidents of law‐and‐order reports came in.

Assam and Puducherry recorded the highest number of voters' participation ever by recording 85.38 per cent and 89.83 per cent turnout, respectively. Previously, the highest turnout recorded in Assam was 84.67 per cent in the 2016 Assembly elections and for the Union Territory of Puducherry, it was 86.19 per cent in 2011. Kerala recorded 78.03 per cent.

Welcoming the high turnout in the first phase of the Assembly elections, possibly the highest in five decades, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar greeted voters and poll officials, highlighting that the impressive voting numbers reflect the people's trust in democracy.

Significantly, women voters outdid their male counterparts in both the states and the Union Territory. In Assam, the figures stood at 85.96 per cent for females against men's 84.80 per cent, while in Kerala, it was 80.86 per cent and 75.01 per cent, and in Puducherry, 91.33 per cent to 88.09 per cent, respectively. Puducherry also recorded the highest turnout of electors representing the third gender at 91.81 per cent, to Assam's 36.84 per cent, and 91.81 per cent in Kerala.

A total of 296 Assembly Constituencies in the two states and the lone Union Territory of Puducherry went to polls with a total electorate of over 5.31 crores. At the same time, by-elections were also held in Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South, Nagaland's Koridang, and Tripura's Dharmanagar.

Several voter-friendly initiatives, such as easily-identifiable colour photos of candidates on EVM ballot papers, Mobile Deposit Facility (MDF), newly-designed Voter Information Slips (VIS) for easy readability and a limit of electors up to 1,200 per polling station, were introduced in these elections.

Turnout built steadily through the day after moderate morning participation. Long queues were seen across the states in several booths, even as specially-abled persons joined in exercising their voting rights.

Among other places, a newly married couple came to vote at the HMT School polling station at Kalamasseri in Kerala's Ernakulam.

In Thiruvanthapuram, first-time voters received halwa from CEO, Dr Rathan U. Kelkkar, after casting their votes as part of the Vote Sweetened Kerala campaign.

In Thrissur, woman voter Akshaya was initially stopped because her left index finger was bandaged due to an injury. ​The Presiding Officer refused to let her vote since the election ink could not be applied to that finger. However, the Chief Electoral Officer intervened and gave a written order, allowing her to cast her vote.

Meanwhile, an unusual visual has gone viral where a robot was seen welcoming voters at the VOC Government School Higher Secondary School in Puducherry's Raj Bhavan constituency. The white robot is seen moving along a corridor, carrying a tray full of petals, greeting people, and encouraging them to exercise their franchise.

Thursday's election covered 140 seats in Kerala, 126 in Assam and 30 in Puducherry in this phase. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, and West Bengal on April 23 and 29. Counting of votes is slated for May 4.

Election authorities and state governments mounted large security deployments - paramilitary units and local police reinforcements -- and model polling booths, to ensure orderly voting across urban and remote booths.

The emphasis was on preventing booth capture, intimidation and illegal campaigning near polling stations. Only a few, isolated disturbances were reported during the day.

Most reports highlighted routine seizure of illicit materials, complaints of EVM malfunction or queue disruptions, followed by rapid police responses; no major breakdowns of law and order came in by evening.

Election officials emphasised strict enforcement of the model code of conduct and quick redressal mechanisms as special teams monitored sensitive constituencies in Assam and urban pockets in Kerala.

Assam saw high rural and tribal turnout, with long queues at many booths and visible enthusiasm among first‐time voters.

The polls came after the mandatory silent period, before which the campaign colour was dominated by flags and banners, rallies of political parties, where local issues such as migration, land rights and development framed voter conversations.

Polling in Kerala combined disciplined turnout, where the day remained largely peaceful and orderly, while Puducherry recorded the highest reported turnout share, with strong voter mobilisation in both urban and rural areas.

Polling continued from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., though those electors who had joined the queues before closing time were allowed to cast their vote.

High-stakes narratives, like regional identity in Assam, development vs anti-incumbency in Kerala, and local issues in Puducherry, targeted voter outreach and strong ground organisation by parties contributed to elevated participation. Weather and weekend scheduling also aided turnout in many districts.

While the National Democratic Alliance governments in both Assam and Puducherry are looking for another term, the contest in Kerala is between two blocs, where the incumbent Left Democratic Front, led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist, is again facing a challenge from the Congress-led United Democratic Front alliance.