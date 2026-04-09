Karan Johar Shares Glimpse Of Tokyo Trip, Appreciates Silence And Hygiene Of The City

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Karan Johar, filmmaker and director, has documented his Tokyo trip through his social media handle and has appreciated the city's silence and hygiene.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, Karan Johar dropped a series of pictures from his Tokyo trip, in which he shared glimpses of the city's beautiful locations.

He also shared several selfies in which he can be seen posing in his usual fashionable jackets and coats. In one of the pictures, which appears to have been clicked in a mall, there are bags with a caption written on them that reads,“My energy comes from freedom.”

Adding a note to these pictures, he wrote,“An organised city that is crowded and meditative in equal measure... that's new and sells vintage in beautiful abundance.”

Praising the hygiene and silence of the city he wrote“where silences are appreciated, hygiene is inherent, order is the order of everyday and politeness is everywhere.... I was late to this Tokyo party but i slept with matcha coated dreams on all nights... also if you haven't had the egg sandwich from 7 11 then you haven't lived!”

He concluded by writing“Am off to sleep as I have an early flight out! Sayonara Tokyo! Till we meet again....”

Prior to this Karan Johar had shared pictures with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathway whom he met in Tokyo during the promotions of 'The Devil Wears Prada-2'

Adding a note to the pictures he wrote“This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!!

He also confessed that he has seen“The Devil Wears Prada” over 40 times.

-IANS

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