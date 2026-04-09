Forecasting The XRP Price: Deep Pullbacks Could Prompt A Major Breakout Amidst Uncertain Market Conditions

Analysts believe that further decline in XRP's price will result in its breakout. Market specialists are hesitant, attributing weak ETF flows and uncertain signs for its recovery. The price movements of XRP largely depend on Bitcoin 's performance.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Key HighlightsMixed Sentiment for XRP as the Market Bounces Back

There is evident optimism in the crypto market since Bitcoin managed to climb above the $70,000 mark, which boosted other coins' prices.

Ethereum also demonstrated its growing value, thus raising hopes for a potential milestone. Yet, despite this positive outlook in the market, there remains controversy over the future prospects for XRP.

Indeed, while some cryptocurrencies have managed to demonstrate their recovery capabilities, XRP does not seem to be on a consistent rising trajectory just yet. The coin is being traded in a narrow range without any definite upward dynamics.

Analyst: Price Decline May Mean a Greater Breakout

In light of the volatility surrounding XRP, an analyst has provided his own contrarian opinion, saying that any price fall in XRP may increase the possibility of a great breakout in the long run. This is due to the fact that an extended drop means a bigger accumulation period, which would result in an even greater rise after resistance is breached.

Technical analysis dictates that any extended period of sideways trading or falling prices eventually leads to a strong breakout, with the downside providing greater gains than a breakout on the upside. Hence, the analyst suggests that the longer the period of decline, the more gains one would reap from such a breakout.

The analyst adds that should XRP break out at its current price levels, the upside gains may be relatively smaller in comparison to a breakout after an extended price decline period.

Experts Still Question the Potential for XRP Recovery

While this optimistic perspective holds true, some notable experts are still skeptical concerning the future success of XRP in recovering itself. Ric Edelman, financial advisor, recently revealed his skepticism toward XRP by saying that he does not believe XRP will achieve its past heights once again.

Furthermore, Edelman referred to the rather low levels of capital flowing into XRP-based exchange-traded funds, indicating that institutional investors have not shown much enthusiasm about the cryptocurrency. The absence of substantial investment indicates that any potential price rally is difficult to sustain.

Another ETF expert, Eric Balchunas, also suggested that XRP is directly dependent on the performance of Bitcoin. Although Balchunas predicted a price increase, he implied that more positive news is needed to ensure a noticeable price change, including regulatory support or wider acceptance around the world.

Will XRP Be Able to Break Out and Create a New ATH

The main concern for the investors will be the ability of XRP to break out of its consolidation stage and establish a new all-time high in this market cycle. Despite the positive patterns on the charts, the absence of any solid catalysts has restrained expectations.

For XRP to break out, multiple factors have to work in favor of the crypto asset. Stable performance by both Bitcoin and Ethereum might provide the necessary environment for XRP to rise, along with increased adoption and institutional presence. Developments related to regulations could be another significant driver for XRP in the future.

Meanwhile, XRP traders continue monitoring important support and resistance zones for signals about a breakout direction. Either way, XRP is expected to see more volatility in the near term.

The future of XRP is still uncertain but optimistic and skeptical at the same time. Some experts argue that a more substantial decline in price would create room for a robust breakout; however, some doubt if the coin can reassert its dominance amid heightened competition.

As the overall cryptocurrency market seems to be recovering, the next action for XRP may well depend on technical and non-technical factors alike. For the time being, traders and investors keep monitoring the coin's progress, weighing the opportunities and risks involved.

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