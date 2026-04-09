Crypto Power Shift: Morgan Stanley Enters ETF Arena, Eyes Blackrock's Dominance

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Morgan Stanley launches lowest-fee bitcoin ETF, intensifying market rivalry. Advisor network gives MSBT strong distribution edge over competitors. BlackRock retains liquidity lead despite new fee pressure from MSBT.

Wall Street competition intensified as Morgan Stanley launched its spot bitcoin ETF on April 8. The new product targets dominance in a fast-growing U.S. market. It directly challenges BlackRock and its leading fund.

The fund trades under the ticker MSBT on NYSE Arca with a 0.14% expense ratio. This pricing sets a new low across spot bitcoin ETFs. It signals a clear shift toward aggressive fee competition among issuers.

Bitcoin ETF Competition Shifts Toward Cost and Access

Bitcoin traded around recent market levels as ETF competition intensified across major issuers. MSBT entered the market with the lowest fee structure available. This move puts pressure on established players to reconsider pricing strategies.

BlackRock Continues to Dominate Through Its iShares Bitcoin Trust

The fund holds tens of billions in assets and leads in trading activity. Its liquidity supports large transactions and active strategies.

Morgan Stanley offers a different advantage through distribution strength. Its wealth division manages trillions in client assets. Advisors can now allocate capital directly into an in-house product.

Advisor Networks Drive Structural Market Shift

Financial advisors now play a larger role in ETF adoption and portfolio allocation. Earlier inflows came mainly from self-directed participants seeking liquidity. Now, integrated advisory platforms influence new capital flows more strongly.

Morgan Stanley allows advisors to allocate a portion of portfolios to bitcoin exposure. Internal guidance permits allocations based on client risk tolerance. This approach simplifies recommendations and reduces friction.

As a result, MSBT may attract flows through existing advisory relationships. BlackRock maintains an advantage in market depth. Replicating that liquidity may take time despite strong distribution channels.

Expansion Signals Broader Crypto Strategy

The MSBT launch marks a shift in how banks approach digital assets. Morgan Stanley now builds its own crypto investment vehicles, whereas previously it focused on distributing third-party ETF products.

The bank has also filed for additional crypto products linked to Ethereum and Solana. These filings suggest a long-term expansion strategy across digital asset classes. The firm continues to build infrastructure around custody and trading services.

The bank plans to integrate crypto trading into its E*Trade platform, connecting digital assets with its broader financial ecosystem. It reflects a wider trend among banks entering crypto markets directly.

The ETF market has already absorbed significant inflows since early 2024. MSBT now tests whether distribution strength can compete with established liquidity leaders. This competition may accelerate fee reductions across the sector.

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