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US, Iranian Delegations to Meet in Islamabad Following Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Wednesday that delegations from the US and Iran are set to arrive in Islamabad on Friday for discussions, following the country’s role in securing a ceasefire between the two sides.
Sharif emphasized the importance of upholding the ceasefire, noting reports of violations in the conflict zones.
"I thank Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump for accepting my request for the ceasefire and agreeing to hold talks," he stated during a Cabinet session.
Islamabad has been facilitating indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran. "US and Iranian delegations will arrive in Islamabad on Friday for talks," Sharif said, expressing optimism that the meetings will lead to a “durable peace.”
"This is a temporary ceasefire. But Insha’Allah (God willing), this temporary ceasefire will be converted into a durable peace, and the flames of war will be extinguished permanently," he added.
The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to China, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and other allies for their “invaluable support” in achieving the ceasefire.
In preparation for the talks and for security reasons, the government has declared public holidays in Islamabad on Thursday and Friday. Tehran has confirmed its participation, though the exact structure and format of the negotiations remain unspecified.
Sharif emphasized the importance of upholding the ceasefire, noting reports of violations in the conflict zones.
"I thank Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump for accepting my request for the ceasefire and agreeing to hold talks," he stated during a Cabinet session.
Islamabad has been facilitating indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran. "US and Iranian delegations will arrive in Islamabad on Friday for talks," Sharif said, expressing optimism that the meetings will lead to a “durable peace.”
"This is a temporary ceasefire. But Insha’Allah (God willing), this temporary ceasefire will be converted into a durable peace, and the flames of war will be extinguished permanently," he added.
The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to China, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and other allies for their “invaluable support” in achieving the ceasefire.
In preparation for the talks and for security reasons, the government has declared public holidays in Islamabad on Thursday and Friday. Tehran has confirmed its participation, though the exact structure and format of the negotiations remain unspecified.
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