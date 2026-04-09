Shagraan Storms Home To Claim Msheireb Cup At Al Rayyan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Shagraan delivered a commanding performance to land the Msheireb Cup for owner-trainer Saeed Mohammed Shafi Al Shafi at the Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

Positioned comfortably in midfield for most of the race, the six-year-old bay gelding unleashed a powerful turn of foot in the home straight, surging past his rivals to secure an emphatic two-and-a-half-length victory in the day's feature - the 1400m Purebred Arabian Handicap.

Expertly partnered by Saleh Salem Al Marri, who went on to complete a notable double on the card, Shagraan settled in midfield through the early and middle stages. Waseelh set the pace from the outset, tracked by Posuelo Py, while Al Zwair and the eventual winner maintained positions just off the tempo.Saleh Salem Al-Marri guides Shagraan towards the finish line to win the Msheireb Cup. PICS: JUHAIM/QREC

As the runners approached the home straight, Nah'ash Al Shahania moved up to challenge and briefly took the lead, but inside the final 200m Shagraan unleashed a decisive burst, sweeping past his rivals and asserting with authority to put the result beyond doubt.

Al Zwair, representing Al Shaqab Racing and prepared by Jean de Mieulle, finished second with Pierre Charles Boudot aboard, just a quarter of a length ahead of Posuelo Py, who stayed on for Ibrahim Mohammed Al-Fadala from the Hamad Al Jehani yard, with Szczepan Mazur in the saddle to take third. Both had come from off the pace with strong late runs.