Iran War: Switzerland Expects Bumper Tax From Oil Traders
Oil traders in Geneva, who handle a third of global oil trade, often book increased profits during periods of turbulence, which translates into higher tax revenues, Geneva's finance director, Nathalie Fontanet, told Swiss public broadcaster SRF.More More International Geneva Iran-US: the stakes of disruption at Hormuz for Switzerland
This content was published on Apr 8, 2026 The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively shut for over a month. What has this meant for Switzerland, lynchpin of global trade and humanitarian aid flows?Read more: Iran-US: the stakes of disruption at Hormuz for Switze
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