Iran War: Switzerland Expects Bumper Tax From Oil Traders

Oil traders in Geneva, who handle a third of global oil trade, often book increased profits during periods of turbulence, which translates into higher tax revenues, Geneva's finance director, Nathalie Fontanet, told Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

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