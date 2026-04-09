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Iran War: Switzerland Expects Bumper Tax From Oil Traders

Iran War: Switzerland Expects Bumper Tax From Oil Traders


2026-04-09 04:05:07
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss canton of Geneva and the federal government expect a tax windfall from commodity traders as the Iran war drives up oil prices. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Iran war: Switzerland expects bumper tax from oil traders This content was published on April 9, 2026 - 09:13 4 minutes SRF/Swissinfo

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Oil traders in Geneva, who handle a third of global oil trade, often book increased profits during periods of turbulence, which translates into higher tax revenues, Geneva's finance director, Nathalie Fontanet, told Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

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