Ai+ Smartphone Launches Nova Series With Customisable Technology, Expands Into Tablets And Wearables

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Ai+ Smartphone today launched the Nova Series, marking its most ambitious launch yet, alongside its first tablet, new audio products, and expanded wearables lineup bringing together a fully connected ecosystem built around simplicity, privacy, and everyday usability.

Ai+ unveils the Nova Series, Nova 2, Nova 2 Ultra, and Nova Flip, combining design, performance, and accessibility in one ecosystem



At the centre are three distinct 5G smartphones Nova 2, Nova 2 Ultra, and Nova Flip each designed for a different user, but united by a single belief: premium technology should be accessible, reliable, and worth carrying every day.



“We built Ai+ on a simple conviction that great technology should not come with trade-offs. Pulse 1 and Nova 5G proved that users value trust, simplicity, and consistency. With over one million users in under a year, the response has been clear. The Nova Series, and everything we are launching alongside it, is our strongest expression yet of that belief,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone & Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies.



Nova Series: Three Devices, Three Distinct Expressions

The Nova Series places camera and design at the centre of the experience, not as features, but as fundamentals.

Nova 2 is built for everyday reliability featuring a 50MP camera for natural, sharp images, a 6000mAh battery for all-day use, and full dual-mode 5G support. Available in five colours - Purple, Green, Pink, Blue, and Black, each designed to reflect a distinct mood. Nova 2 Ultra is the most complete expression of the lineup featuring a Sony IMX752 50MP camera with OIS, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, VC cooling, and design-led customisation, including dynamic lighting that responds to calls, messages, and more. Nova Flip brings back personality into smartphones with a nostalgic flip form factor, a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, 32MP front camera, and Glacier White finish inspired by Pantone's Cloud Dancer.



All three devices run on Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS, offering a clean, consistent experience and real-time transparency through the NxtPrivacy Dashboard.

Nova 2: Sale starts April 14, from Rs. 8,999 Nova 2 Ultra: Sale starts April 17, from Rs. 14,999* Nova Flip: Launching May, priced at Rs. 29,999*



(All products to be available on Flipkart and select retail outlets)



PulseTab: Entering the Tablet Segment

Ai+ also introduced PulseTab, its first tablet and a new pillar in the connected ecosystem.



Built for everyday use, PulseTab features a 10.95-inch FHD 90Hz display, quad speakers, dual SIM + Wi-Fi support, and a design that is clean, portable, and practical. PulseTab goes on sale in May on Flipkart and select retail outlets, priced at Rs. 9,999.



Expanding the Ai+ Ecosystem

The launch also strengthens Ai+'s ecosystem across audio and wearables:

NovaPod Beats - performance-focused audio with ANC, 13mm drivers, and health tracking NovaPods Air - everyday TWS with 22-hour playback and clear calling RotateCam 4G - a smartwatch with a rotating camera, standalone calling, GPS, and app ecosystem



NovaPod Beats: Rs. 1,599 | NovaPods Air: Rs. 899 | RotateCam 4G: Rs. 4,999 and will go on sale in May on Flipkart and select retail outlets.



Everything launched today from Nova Series to PulseTab and beyond reflects a single idea: Technology should not complicate life. It should fit into it. With a growing ecosystem, Ai+ is moving from individual products to a connected experience, one that is accessible, expressive, and built for real everyday use.

Nova Series - Key Specifications:

Spec Nova 2 Nova 2 Ultra Nova Flip OS Android 16, NxtQ OS Android 16, NxtQ OS Android 15, NxtQ OS Display 6.745" HD+ V-Notch, 120Hz, HBM, in-cell 6.78" 1.5K punch-hole AMOLED, 144Hz, 2500 nits peak 6.9" AMOLED inner (2790×1188) + 3.1" AMOLED cover Processor Octa-core 6nm @ 2.3GHz, Mali-G57 MP2 MediaTek Dimensity 7400 4nm, LPDDR4x + UFS MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Memory 4GB+64GB/ 6GB+128GB 6GB+128GB / 8GB+128GB 8GB LPDDR4X + 256GB UMCP2.2 Camera 50MP rear (CIF sensor) + 8MP front 50MP Sony IMX752 (OIS) + 8MP wide-angle; 13MP front; Matrix AI Camera 50MP main + 2MP depth, 10x digital zoom; 32MP front Battery 6000mAh, supports 18W fast charge 6000mAh, supports 33W fast charge 4325mAh, 33W (PD3.0 + PPS) Connectivity 5G NSA+SA, BT 5.0, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Type-C, IP64 Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.4, Type-C, Dual speakers, VC cooling, IP64 Dual 5G SIM, BT, NFC, OTG, GPS L1+L5, USB-C, IP64 Special Side fingerprint sensor NxtHalo, Dedicated gaming triggers, Shortcut customisation Hall sensor, Gyroscope, Side fingerprint sensor Colours Purple, Green, Pink, Blue, Black Blue, Green, Purple, Black, Red Glacier White (Pantone Cloud Dancer) Price From Rs. 8999 From Rs. 14999* Rs. 29,999* Sale Date April 14, 2026, 12 noon April 17, 2026, 12 noon Sale starts in May, 2026

PulseTab - Key Specifications

Spec PulseTab OS Android 16 Display 10.95" FHD, 90Hz Processor 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable to 1TB Camera 13MP rear (AF) + 8MP front Battery 8000mAh with fast charging Audio Quad speakers Connectivity Dual SIM + Wi-Fi Price Rs. 9999 Sale Date Sale starts in May, 2026

Ai+ Connected Ecosystem - Key Specifications:

Model Key Features Price Sale Date NovaPod Beats 13mm driver, ANC, real-time heart-rate & SpO2 tracking, built for training 1599 Sale starts in May NovaPods Air 22hrs total playback, Quad-mic ENC, 50ms latency, IPX5 899 Sale starts in May RotateCam 4G 4G LTE calling, rotating camera, Play Store, GPS, 2GB+16GB, 1520mAh, IP68 4999 Sale starts in May

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs - it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.