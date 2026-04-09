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Aliyev Commends Iranian Counterpart on US Ceasefire Agreement
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday following the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between Tehran and Washington, according to reports.
During a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, “views were exchanged on issues related to bilateral cooperation,” the Azerbaijani presidency stated. The Iranian president also expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan.
US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that all attacks on Iran would be paused for two weeks, just under two hours before a deadline he had set for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept a proposed agreement, warning of the destruction of “a whole civilization” if it failed.
Tensions in the region escalated after a joint US-Israel offensive against Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,400 deaths, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
As part of the ceasefire, Tehran has agreed to reopen shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
During a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, “views were exchanged on issues related to bilateral cooperation,” the Azerbaijani presidency stated. The Iranian president also expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan.
US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that all attacks on Iran would be paused for two weeks, just under two hours before a deadline he had set for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept a proposed agreement, warning of the destruction of “a whole civilization” if it failed.
Tensions in the region escalated after a joint US-Israel offensive against Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,400 deaths, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
As part of the ceasefire, Tehran has agreed to reopen shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
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