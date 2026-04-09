China Launches New Set Of Satellites
Beijing: China launched a new set of Internet satellites on Thursday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shaanxi province, northern China.
This group of 21 low-orbit Internet satellites was launched aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and successfully entered the planned orbit.
The launch of this batch of satellites is part of a massive project aimed at creating a space Internet network based on thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit, to provide high-speed communication services worldwide, especially in areas that lack ground infrastructure.
The launch was the 637th flight mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series.
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