China Launches New Set Of Satellites

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: China launched a new set of Internet satellites on Thursday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shaanxi province, northern China.

This group of 21 low-orbit Internet satellites was launched aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and successfully entered the planned orbit.

The launch of this batch of satellites is part of a massive project aimed at creating a space Internet network based on thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit, to provide high-speed communication services worldwide, especially in areas that lack ground infrastructure.

The launch was the 637th flight mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series.