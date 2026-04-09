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Israeli Settlers Kidnap 14-Year-Old Boy in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli settlers abducted a 14-year-old Palestinian boy and wounded five others in a series of violent attacks across the northern West Bank late Wednesday, Palestinian official media reported.
The teenager was seized from the town of Qabalan and transported to the settlement of Itamar, with his whereabouts and condition remaining unknown, a Palestinian news agency reported. Four additional settler attacks were recorded south of Nablus, with a fifth occurring east of Tubas, encompassing a pattern of assaults, abductions, and mistreatment targeting local residents.
Village council head Ibrahim Omran provided accounts of individual incidents, describing how one young man was beaten and left injured by settlers in the stretch between Aqraba and Yanun. In the village of Burin, a woman was pepper-sprayed inside her own home as settlers stormed the residence and discharged live ammunition to terrorize local residents, he added.
In a particularly degrading episode, settlers abducted two young men from Einabus, transported them to an area near a settlement, subjected them to beatings and forced undressing, and eventually released them, the news agency reported. East of Tubas, a Palestinian farmer was attacked while working his land, though details on his condition were not immediately available.
The incidents form part of a wider, escalating pattern. The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission recorded 4,723 settler attacks across the occupied West Bank throughout 2025 alone — resulting in the deaths of 14 Palestinians and the forced displacement of 13 Bedouin communities totaling 1,090 people.
Israel has significantly intensified its operations across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since launching its military campaign in Gaza on October 8, 2023. Palestinians widely interpret the accelerating cycle of killings, mass arrests, forced displacement, and unchecked settlement expansion as a deliberate push toward the formal annexation of Palestinian territory.
The escalation unfolds under the shadow of a landmark 2024 ruling by the International Court of Justice, which declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and explicitly demanded the full evacuation of all settlements across the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The teenager was seized from the town of Qabalan and transported to the settlement of Itamar, with his whereabouts and condition remaining unknown, a Palestinian news agency reported. Four additional settler attacks were recorded south of Nablus, with a fifth occurring east of Tubas, encompassing a pattern of assaults, abductions, and mistreatment targeting local residents.
Village council head Ibrahim Omran provided accounts of individual incidents, describing how one young man was beaten and left injured by settlers in the stretch between Aqraba and Yanun. In the village of Burin, a woman was pepper-sprayed inside her own home as settlers stormed the residence and discharged live ammunition to terrorize local residents, he added.
In a particularly degrading episode, settlers abducted two young men from Einabus, transported them to an area near a settlement, subjected them to beatings and forced undressing, and eventually released them, the news agency reported. East of Tubas, a Palestinian farmer was attacked while working his land, though details on his condition were not immediately available.
The incidents form part of a wider, escalating pattern. The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission recorded 4,723 settler attacks across the occupied West Bank throughout 2025 alone — resulting in the deaths of 14 Palestinians and the forced displacement of 13 Bedouin communities totaling 1,090 people.
Israel has significantly intensified its operations across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since launching its military campaign in Gaza on October 8, 2023. Palestinians widely interpret the accelerating cycle of killings, mass arrests, forced displacement, and unchecked settlement expansion as a deliberate push toward the formal annexation of Palestinian territory.
The escalation unfolds under the shadow of a landmark 2024 ruling by the International Court of Justice, which declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and explicitly demanded the full evacuation of all settlements across the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
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