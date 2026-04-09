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Germany Denies US Claim of EU Interference in Hungary’s Election
(MENAFN) Germany rejected claims by US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday that the European Union is interfering in Hungary’s upcoming parliamentary election, instead accusing Washington of attempting to influence voters, according to reports.
“We reject the accusation made by US Vice President JD Vance,” said Sebastian Hille, deputy spokesman for Chancellor Friedrich Merz, at a Berlin news conference. “The US vice president visited Hungary just a few days before the parliamentary elections. And this fact alone demonstrates, or speaks for itself, who is interfering in what,” he added.
Hille’s statement followed Vance’s high-profile visit to Budapest, where he met with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and publicly endorsed his reelection bid, as stated by reports.
During a joint news conference on Tuesday, Vance described Orban as “the single most profound leader in Europe on the question of energy, energy security and independence,” suggesting his policies could serve as a model for other European nations.
Vance also criticized the EU, claiming that Brussels had sought to punish Hungary for its political decisions and to undermine the will of Hungarian voters.
EU officials have “done everything they can to hold down the people of Hungary,” Vance said, calling the actions “one of the worst examples of foreign election interference” he had witnessed.
He particularly accused Brussels of pressuring social media platforms to control the information available to Hungarian voters.
“We reject the accusation made by US Vice President JD Vance,” said Sebastian Hille, deputy spokesman for Chancellor Friedrich Merz, at a Berlin news conference. “The US vice president visited Hungary just a few days before the parliamentary elections. And this fact alone demonstrates, or speaks for itself, who is interfering in what,” he added.
Hille’s statement followed Vance’s high-profile visit to Budapest, where he met with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and publicly endorsed his reelection bid, as stated by reports.
During a joint news conference on Tuesday, Vance described Orban as “the single most profound leader in Europe on the question of energy, energy security and independence,” suggesting his policies could serve as a model for other European nations.
Vance also criticized the EU, claiming that Brussels had sought to punish Hungary for its political decisions and to undermine the will of Hungarian voters.
EU officials have “done everything they can to hold down the people of Hungary,” Vance said, calling the actions “one of the worst examples of foreign election interference” he had witnessed.
He particularly accused Brussels of pressuring social media platforms to control the information available to Hungarian voters.
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