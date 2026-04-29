Jammu-Kashmir Vande Bharat Express Set For Regular Service From May 2

"Aiming to provide enhanced amenities and connectivity to passengers" within the Jammu Division of Northern Railway, the Vande Bharat Express is set to commence smooth, regular operations starting May 2, a release said.

This train will now provide modern and rapid connectivity between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley, it added.

Vande Bharat Express Timetable

Regarding the timetable for the Vande Bharat Express: This service will be operated through two pairs of trains (26401/26402 and 26403/26404).

Train No. 26401/26402

"Train No. 26401/26402 will run six days a week, with the exception of Tuesdays. It will depart from Jammu Tawi at 6:20 AM and arrive in Srinagar at 11:10 AM. On its return journey, it will depart from Srinagar at 2:00 PM and reach Jammu Tawi at 6:50 PM," it added.

Train No. 26403/26404

It added that the second train--Train No. 26403/26404--will also run six days a week, with the exception of Wednesdays. "Departing from Srinagar at 8:00 AM, it will arrive in Jammu at 12:40 PM; on its return journey, it will depart from Jammu at 1:20 PM," it added.

Key Features and Benefits

The key features of the train are as follows: It has been upgraded from its existing 8-coach configuration to a 20-coach Vande Bharat rake. This train will make scheduled stops at the following stations: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK), Reasi, and Banihal.

Fully air-conditioned, this train is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities such as the 'Kavach' safety system, automatic doors, a GPS-based passenger information system, and comfortable rotating seats.

The expansion of this service will not only benefit local commuters but will also make travel smoother and more pleasant for tourists visiting Kashmir and devotees traveling to Vaishno Devi,it added. (ANI)

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