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Iranian Attacks Hit Kuwait’s Energy, Infrastructure Hours After Ceasefire

Iranian Attacks Hit Kuwait’s Energy, Infrastructure Hours After Ceasefire


2026-04-09 03:47:48
(MENAFN) Kuwait stated on Wednesday that key energy and infrastructure sites were hit in a series of Iranian attacks, occurring just hours after a two-week ceasefire between Tehran and Washington was announced, according to reports.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Saud Al-Atwan said multiple oil facilities operated by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation were subjected to “intense and wide-ranging” attacks over several consecutive hours, as stated by reports.

In addition, Al-Atwan told a local television channel that three electricity generation and water desalination plants were struck by drone attacks, causing significant material damage. Details regarding casualties or the operational status of the targeted facilities were not immediately released.

The strikes followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, after Tehran reportedly presented a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations.

The declaration came less than two hours before the expiration of a deadline set by Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach an agreement, warning of “the destruction of an entire civilization” if it failed.

Tensions in the region have escalated since a joint US-Israel offensive against Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,400 deaths to date, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to reports.

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