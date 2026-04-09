Baramati Bypoll: CM Fadnavis Makes Surprise Call To Maha Cong Chief Sharad Pawar Speaks To Kharge

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai/Baramati, April 9 (IANS) In a dramatic turn of events, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has personally reached out to the opposition to negotiate the Baramati Assembly by-election. Thursday marks the final day for the withdrawal of nominations, and all eyes are on whether the high-stakes battle will turn into an unopposed win for the ruling alliance or a contest.

According to reliable sources, CM Fadnavis made a direct phone call to Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal. During the conversation, CM Fadnavis reportedly requested the Congress party to withdraw its candidate from the Baramati by-election to ensure the unopposed election of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting as the candidate for the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

This move is being viewed as one of the most surprising incidents in recent state politics. It is perhaps the first time that a top leader from the ruling BJP has directly contacted the state head of the primary opposition party to seek a withdrawal of candidacy.

Similarly, the NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar spoke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed the withdrawal of the party's nominee in Baramati.

The Congress high command has informed Pawar that they are "positively considering" the proposal. Pawar told reporters,“The Congress has decided to contest the by-election in Baramati. It is a national party. We cannot tell them what to do, but coincidentally, this seat has become vacant after the demise of a capable representative from Maharashtra. If asked, I would advise Congress. It would be appropriate for this election to be held unopposed, but the decision is up to Congress.”

This development follows a high-level meeting on Wednesday where Sunetra Pawar and key NCP leaders met with CM Fadnavis, who assured the party leadership that the full strength of the alliance would be behind her candidacy.

By reaching out to the Congress President, the Chief Minister has demonstrated his commitment to securing a smooth path for Sunetra Pawar.

The Congress party had previously maintained a firm stance on contesting the seat, refusing to back down. However, Congress has now decided to withdraw from the race, as stated by the Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar. The final announcement from the Congress party is expected soon after it gets a green signal from the party's high command, he said earlier.