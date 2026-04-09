Never Compromised With Assam's Culture, Development: Pijush Hazarika As BJP Eyes Hat-Trick

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 9 (IANS) Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday expressed strong confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power for a third consecutive term, urging voters to support the party while asserting that it remains committed to preserving the state's culture and accelerating its development.

Polling for the crucial Assembly elections in Assam began at 7 a.m. on Thursday, with voters turning out across constituencies to cast their ballots.

The electoral contest in the state is primarily between the BJP and the Congress, with the ruling BJP seeking to retain power for a third straight term, while the Congress is attempting to stage a comeback after being out of office since 2016.

Voting is being held for all 126 Assembly seats in the state, and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Speaking to IANS, Hazarika, who is contesting as the BJP candidate from the Jagiroad Assembly constituency, said, "The voting is underway. Around 90 per cent of voters are casting their votes in support of development, which means in support of the BJP, Himanta Biswa Sarma and PM Narendra Modi. I am confident that the results will be in favour of the BJP, and again, for the third time, we will form a government here."

He further appealed to the electorate, saying, "We (the BJP) have not compromised with the culture and development of Assam. We have only one thing on our minds and in our hearts, and that is to take Assam forward. The Chief Minister always thinks about the progress of the state. I request people to bless us and vote for us so that we can serve the people of Assam for five more years."

Hazarika made these remarks after offering prayers at a temple in Aahatguri before casting his vote, accompanied by his wife, actor Aimee Baruah.

Aimee Baruah also spoke about the voter turnout and public mood, telling IANS, "In Assam, you will see a lot of women, because if you go to any assembly in Assam. And it's not just the women, it's the blessings of the people. We want people to vote for us and support the development."

She added, "It feels good that people are coming to all the places from the morning. And during this campaign, I saw that people are very happy. People are with development."

Later arriving to cast his vote in Morigaon, Hazarika said, "This is my constituency, my home. The people of the village love me and bless me. I am confident that I will win with a good margin... Roads were very poor when I was not the MLA. We have brought one of the biggest industries in the Northeast so far -- a semiconductor industry set up by Tata, and it is here, in my constituency."

Hazarika further accused Congress of aligning with Bangladeshi forces.

"The condition of Congress is very poor. In reality, Congress is aligned with Bangladeshi groups. That is why people are angry. Many people are actually no longer supporting them. Many have already left Congress. This trend of leaving Congress will continue," he said.

Voting will continue until 5 p.m., with long queues reported at several polling stations since early morning. The tenure of the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly is set to conclude on May 20, adding significance to the ongoing electoral exercise.