IPL 2026: BCCI Reveals Phase 2 Of Fan Parks In 30 Cities Across 18 States & 1 UT

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Phase 2 of the IPL Fan Parks 2026, aimed at delivering the exciting IPL experience to 30 cities across 18 states and 1 Union Territory, thereby broadening the league's nationwide reach.

The Fan Parks will take place across six weekends, from April 18-19 to May 23-24, providing fans in various regions with an opportunity to experience the IPL in a vibrant, community-oriented environment.

Several cities such as Puthuppally (Kerala), Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Chamba and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), Golaghat and Silchar (Assam), and Imphal (Manipur) will host the IPL Fan Parks for the first time, expanding the initiative to new regions and audiences.

Every weekend, multiple Fan Parks will be held in the North, South, East, and West zones to promote broad regional participation and boost fan engagement.

“Each Fan Park will continue to feature live match screenings, along with a host of engaging on-ground experiences including music, entertainment, food courts, kids' play zones, and interactive activities such as virtual batting zones, bowling nets, face painting, and fan-favourite games like Pitch Perfect (a game of balance), Game of Throws (test your aim) and Don't Miss the Ball (a fast-paced quick reflex challenge)," the BCCI said in a statement.

The Fan Parks will be held across the following weekends:

Week 4: April 18 & 19

Bathinda, Punjab

Kota, Rajasthan

Belagavi, Karnataka

Puthuppally, Kerala

Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Week 5: April 25 & 26

Amritsar, Punjab

Bikaner, Rajasthan

Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

Dhanbad, Jharkhand

Week 6: May 2 & 3

Chamba, Himachal Pradesh

Surat, Gujarat

Solapur, Maharashtra

Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

Siliguri, West Bengal

Week 7: May 9 & 10

Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

Rajkot, Gujarat

Hubballi, Karnataka

Puducherry, Puducherry

Golaghat, Assam

Week 8: May 16 & 17

Patiala, Punjab

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Goa, Goa

Shivamogga, Karnataka

Imphal, Manipur

Week 9: May 23 & 24

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Bhillai, Chhattisgarh

Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Warangal, Telangana

Silchar, Assam