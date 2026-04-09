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AI&Beyond Launches 'AI&Beyond Partner Circle' To Scale AI Adoption Across Enterprises
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, April 8, 2026: AI&Beyond, India's pioneering AI literacy company, today announced the launch of the AI&Beyond Partner Circle, a curated partnership programme designed to accelerate enterprise AI adoption through trusted networks of senior professionals and advisors. This programme enables partners to create AI Literacy opportunities in enterprise ecosystems.
Over the past 18 months, AI&Beyond has built its foundation on three core beliefs: that in the age of AI, not everyone needs to be an expert, but everyone must be AI literate; that literacy itself is evolving to include the ability to effectively use AI in everyday work; and that enterprise investments in AI tools and systems will not deliver impact without AI-literate employees. Guided by these principles, AI&Beyond has delivered highly customised hour AI literacy bootcamps to over 45 enterprise customers. The company has also developed the online AI literacy programme for the Government of India – YUVA AI for All – under the IndiaAI Mission, and continues to design immersive interventions that help leadership teams address AI adoption and readiness gaps.
“We believe the strongest enterprise relationships are built on trust that takes years to earn,” said Jaspreet Bindra, Co-Founder & CEO, AI&Beyond.“The AI&B Partner Circle is about working with individuals who already have that trust and want to build alongside us – not just pass leads, but shape outcomes. AI&Beyond is seeking partners who view AI literacy as a strategic business imperative rather than a compliance exercise, can engage meaningfully with senior leadership on AI readiness, and are motivated to co-create value in a rapidly evolving landscape.”
The AI&Beyond Partner Circle is a natural extension of the journey of AI&Beyond to create a select group of former CXOs, independent consultants, and boutique firms who already have deep, trust-based relationships with CEOs and leadership teams. Unlike traditional referral programmes, partners in the Circle will own client engagements end-to-end – from initiating conversations to bringing AI&Beyond into the mandate – while the company leads delivery. Revenue would be shared meaningfully, aligning incentives for long-term collaboration.
The programme will remain intentionally selective, prioritising credibility and alignment over scale. Expressions of interest for the AI&Beyond Partner Circle are now open on:li:activity:7447558378609938432.
About AI&Beyond
AI&Beyond is a pioneer in AI literacy, helping enterprises turn AI ambition into action. Co-founded by Jaspreet Bindra (Co-Founder & CEO), Anuj Magazine (Co-Founder & CTO) and Archana Muthappa (Co-Founder & COO), the company is built on a simple belief: in the age of AI, not everyone needs to build AI – but everyone must learn to use it.
AI&Beyond works at the intersection of business, technology and human capability, delivering immersive AI literacy programmes that move beyond theory to everyday application. Its bootcamps and enterprise interventions – in the form of keynotes and AI advisory – are designed to help leaders and teams understand, adopt and operationalise AI in real work contexts.
The company has worked with 45+ enterprises and has contributed to national-scale initiatives, including programmes aligned with the Government of India's IndiaAI Mission. AI&Beyond focuses on one outcome: making AI usable, relevant and embedded in how organisations actually work.
Over the past 18 months, AI&Beyond has built its foundation on three core beliefs: that in the age of AI, not everyone needs to be an expert, but everyone must be AI literate; that literacy itself is evolving to include the ability to effectively use AI in everyday work; and that enterprise investments in AI tools and systems will not deliver impact without AI-literate employees. Guided by these principles, AI&Beyond has delivered highly customised hour AI literacy bootcamps to over 45 enterprise customers. The company has also developed the online AI literacy programme for the Government of India – YUVA AI for All – under the IndiaAI Mission, and continues to design immersive interventions that help leadership teams address AI adoption and readiness gaps.
“We believe the strongest enterprise relationships are built on trust that takes years to earn,” said Jaspreet Bindra, Co-Founder & CEO, AI&Beyond.“The AI&B Partner Circle is about working with individuals who already have that trust and want to build alongside us – not just pass leads, but shape outcomes. AI&Beyond is seeking partners who view AI literacy as a strategic business imperative rather than a compliance exercise, can engage meaningfully with senior leadership on AI readiness, and are motivated to co-create value in a rapidly evolving landscape.”
The AI&Beyond Partner Circle is a natural extension of the journey of AI&Beyond to create a select group of former CXOs, independent consultants, and boutique firms who already have deep, trust-based relationships with CEOs and leadership teams. Unlike traditional referral programmes, partners in the Circle will own client engagements end-to-end – from initiating conversations to bringing AI&Beyond into the mandate – while the company leads delivery. Revenue would be shared meaningfully, aligning incentives for long-term collaboration.
The programme will remain intentionally selective, prioritising credibility and alignment over scale. Expressions of interest for the AI&Beyond Partner Circle are now open on:li:activity:7447558378609938432.
About AI&Beyond
AI&Beyond is a pioneer in AI literacy, helping enterprises turn AI ambition into action. Co-founded by Jaspreet Bindra (Co-Founder & CEO), Anuj Magazine (Co-Founder & CTO) and Archana Muthappa (Co-Founder & COO), the company is built on a simple belief: in the age of AI, not everyone needs to build AI – but everyone must learn to use it.
AI&Beyond works at the intersection of business, technology and human capability, delivering immersive AI literacy programmes that move beyond theory to everyday application. Its bootcamps and enterprise interventions – in the form of keynotes and AI advisory – are designed to help leaders and teams understand, adopt and operationalise AI in real work contexts.
The company has worked with 45+ enterprises and has contributed to national-scale initiatives, including programmes aligned with the Government of India's IndiaAI Mission. AI&Beyond focuses on one outcome: making AI usable, relevant and embedded in how organisations actually work.
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