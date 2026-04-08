Nafis Programme Extended To 2040: How UAE's Job Landscape Will Change

In September 2021, the UAE launched the Nafis programme, a Dh24 billion initiative designed to fundamentally change the employment landscape. As part of the“Projects of the 50,” the goal was to integrate 75 thousands Emirati nationals into the private sector by 2025 and reduce the traditional reliance on public sector jobs.

Fast forward to April 2026, and the landscape has transformed beyond those initial expectations. With over 176,000 Emiratis now employed through the programme, 152,000 of whom are currently active in the private sector, Nafis has not only met its targets but shattered them.

Recognizing this unprecedented success, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, recently announced the extension of the Nafis programme until 2040.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

This extension is not merely a continuation; it represents a strategic pivot from focusing on the quantity of jobs to the quality and sustainability of Emirati employment, heavily supported by new family-centric benefits and artificial intelligence.

Here is a comprehensive look at how Nafis has evolved from its inception to its newly announced 2040 vision:

How Nafis started

At its launch, Nafis was built on a foundation of financial incentives and strict Emiratisation quotas designed to bridge the gap between public and private sector compensation.

The Emirati Salary Support Scheme was a cornerstone, offering a monthly top-up of up to Dh8,000 for graduates during their first year of training, and up to Dh5,000 for five years after employment.

Additionally, while the 2021 launch relied on general salary support and pension subsidies, the new vision introduces targeted salary support for the children of Emirati mothers and the wives of Emirati citizens working in the private sector.

To enforce these changes, the UAE government mandated that private sector companies with 50 or more employees increase their Emirati workforce by 2 per cent annually, aiming for a 10 per cent target by 2026.

Non-compliance was met with strict financial penalties, starting at Dh6,000 per month for each unfilled position in 2022, which increased to Dh7,000 in 2023, and continues escalating annually. In 2024, the scope was expanded to include smaller companies with 20 to 49 employees in specific sectors, requiring them to hire at least one Emirati or face a fine of Dh96,000.

Family support and AI integration

The recent announcement extending Nafis to 2040 introduces significant enhancements, particularly aligning with the UAE's“Year of the Family.” The most notable change is the expansion of the Child Allowance Scheme, which now removes the cap on the number of eligible children, aiming to strengthen family stability.

Furthermore, new salary support programmes have been introduced specifically for the children of Emirati mothers working in the private sector, as well as for the wives of Emirati citizens employed in private companies. These measures address key social factors that influence career choices, making private sector roles more viable and attractive for Emirati families.

The strategy has also shifted towards technological integration. Under the“Nafis 2026” vision, five AI-enabled strategic priorities have been implemented to assess and enhance the quality of Emiratisation. This includes the launch of the“Promising Talents” AI-powered platform, designed to discover, develop, and empower young national talent for future-oriented roles.

“In implementation of the directives of His Highness the President, we are extending the Nafis programme until 2040, making it a cornerstone in empowering our national talent and preparing them to meet the challenges ahead.” Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Nafis 2021 vs. Nafis 2040

The evolution of the Nafis programme highlights a shift from basic integration to sustainable, high-quality employment. When Nafis was first introduced, its primary goal was to integrate 75,000 Emiratis into the private sector by 2025. Today, the 2040 vision focuses on ensuring sustainable, high-quality employment in future-oriented roles.

Family support has also seen a significant upgrade. The original Child Allowance Scheme provided up to Dh800 per child but was capped at four children, meaning a maximum of Dh3,200 per month extended programme has removed this cap.

Additionally, while the 2021 launch relied on general salary support and pension subsidies,the new vision introduces targeted salary support for the children of Emirati mothers and the wives of Emirati citizens working in the private sector.

Enforcement and quotas have grown stricter and more comprehensive. Initially, the mandate required a 2 per cent annual increase for companies with 50 or more employees, backed by fines for non-compliance. This has since been expanded to include smaller companies with 20 to 49 employees, accompanied by a severe crackdown on“fake Emiratisation” that includes heavy fines and criminal charges.

Technologically, the programme has leaped forward. The 2021 iteration featured a basic recruitment portal and career counselling services. In contrast, the 2040 vision is driven by an AI strategy with five strategic priorities, including the newly launched“Promising Talents” platform.

These changes have yielded remarkable outcomes. While the original aspiration was simply to shift graduate preference toward the private sector, today, 58 per cent of graduates prefer private sector careers a massive leap from just 15 per cent before the programme began. Furthermore, the programme has successfully employed 176,000 Emiratis to date.

Fake Emiratisation

As the programme expanded, so did the government's vigilance against fraudulent practices. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has taken a zero-tolerance approach to“fake Emiratisation”-where companies hire UAE citizens only on paper to meet quotas and claim Nafis benefits.

Recent crackdowns have resulted in massive fines exceeding Dh34 million levied against over 1,300 companies. These cases are treated as criminal fraud, with offending companies facing permit freezes and owners banned from registering new businesses. This strict enforcement ensures that the opportunities created by Nafis are genuine and contribute meaningfully to the national economy.

The extension of the Nafis programme to 2040 is a testament to its profound impact on the UAE's labour market. With women now accounting for 74 per cent of the programme's beneficiaries and 58 per cent of Emirati graduates preferring private sector careers, the cultural shift is undeniable.

UAE announces extension of Nafis programme until 2040 UAE focuses on family growth with new policies, healthcare support