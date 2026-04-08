Iran Threatens To Quit Islamabad Talks Amid Ceasefire Violation Claims

Israel's continued operation in Lebanon has threatened the temporary ceasefire, with Iran accusing the US-Israel side of violating the agreement and threatening to leave the negotiations talks set to take place in Islamabad this weekend.

Iran Details Ceasefire Breach Accusations

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who will lead Tehran's delegation for talks in Islamabad, has accused the Israeli side of violating the three key clauses of the 10-point proposal on which the temporary ceasefire was agreed to kickstart further negotiations The three clauses that Ghalibaf accused the US-Iran of breaching include violation of the ceasefire in Lebanon, violation of Iranian airspace and denial of Iran's right to enrich uranium.

"The deep historical distrust we hold toward the United States stems from its repeated violations of all forms of commitments, a pattern that has regrettably been repeated once again," Ghalibaf said in a statement.

The Three Alleged Violations

Ghalibaf further listed the violations, "1. Non-compliance with the first clause of the 10-Point Proposal regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon - a commitment that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also explicitly referred to and declared as 'an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and other regions, effective immediately'; 2. The entry of an intruding drone into Iran airspace, which was destroyed in the city of Lar in Fars Province, in clear violation of the clause prohibiting any further violation of Iran's airspace; 3. Denial of Iran's right to enrichment, which was included in the sixth clause of the framework." twitter/mA8wlzc0zJ - محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 8, 2026

Iran's Parliament Speaker added that "bilateral ceasefire or negotiations are unreasonable" as the clauses have been violated before the negotiation began.

Israel Rejects Claims, Affirms Military Stance

On the other hand, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that the ceasefire in Lebanon was not included in the temporary ceasefire agreement.

"I insisted that the temporary ceasefire with Iran not include Hezbollah. And we continue to strike them forcefully. Today, we dealt Hezbollah the greatest blow it has suffered since the pagers. We attacked 100 targets in 10 minutes, in places that Hezbollah was certain were immune," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu has also expressed determination to achieve Israel's objectives through negotiation or "resuming the fighting".

Israel's primary objective is to prohibit Iran from enriching Uranium, which Tel Aviv believes will be used to make a nuclear weapon.

"I want to make this clear: We still have goals to complete, and we will achieve them either by agreement or by resuming the fighting. We are prepared to return to combat at any moment required. Our finger is on the trigger," he said.

Netanyahu said that the ceasefire is not the end of Israel's campaign but a "milestone on the path to achieving all goals."

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Islamabad

The diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran is set to take place in Islamabad this weekend, where both sides will hold direct talks aimed at ending weeks of intense hostilities following the outbreak of war.

The meeting follows an immediate ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran for two weeks after weeks of conflict in the region.

The US delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance, and the Iranian delegation will be led by Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)