'Cuddle Therapy' Sounds Like What We All Need Right Now. But Will It Actually Help?

MENAFN - The Conversation) Cuddle therapy is having a moment. The idea for this emerging therapy is for you to book in a specified time with a“professional cuddler”.

Websites promote cuddle therapists as specialists in platonic touch, offering a service to people who wish to cuddle for friendship, to relax or manage emotional challenges.

The aim is to find connection and improve your mental health and wellbeing.

But does it actually work?

Here's what you need to think about before booking in.

What is cuddle therapy?

Cuddle therapists offer consensual, non-sexual cuddles in a structured and safe environment, designed to be free from criticism, bias, conflict and any behaviour or conversation that may feel unsafe or threatening.

Cuddle therapists are not official or regulated professionals. There do not appear to be any accredited training programs or professional bodies that oversee and regulate cuddle therapy.

However, there are numerous people who promote themselves as professional cuddlers, and whose services are said to offer a range of psychological and physiological benefits.

These include reductions in depression, anxiety and loneliness, improvements in social skills and immune functioning, lowered blood pressure and a decreased risk of heart disease.

Providers suggest cuddle therapy can also lessen symptoms of post‐traumatic stress disorder, enhance a person's capacity to recover from experiences of sexual or physical abuse, and reduce cravings associated with substance use.

Comforting claims, sparse science

Despite such claims, there do not appear to be any published peer‐reviewed studies that directly examine the psychological or physiological effects of engaging a professional cuddler.

There is, however, a broader body of research exploring the benefits of non‐sexual physical touch, including hugging and gentle, sustained contact.

Such touch has been associated with reductions in daily stress and improvements in overall wellbeing. Physical touch has also been identified as a way of conveying empathy, social bonding, and care.

Most of this research focuses on touch in close relationships – such as with partners, parents or friends – rather than touch delivered by a practitioner as part of a paid service. So, we don't know if these findings translate to cuddle therapy.

There are however, known impacts of physical touch, including prompting the release of the hormone oxytocin. Oxytocin interacts with other neurochemicals, most notably dopamine, which supports feelings of comfort and connection.

Together, these neurochemical responses help explain why sustained touch can have a calming and soothing effect.

Professional cuddles need professional boundaries

Because cuddle therapy involves physical touch, emotional vulnerability and power dynamics between therapist and client, it raises a number of important ethical and professional issues.

1. Provide informed consent

If you're thinking about cuddle therapy, ask what the service does and does not involve. Get a clear explanation about the boundaries of the service, where touch is and is not permitted, and the structure of the session.

You'll need to provide explicit and informed consent before proceeding, and you can withdraw consent at any time.

2. Professional boundaries must be clear

A cuddle therapy relationship should remain professional at all times.

It is not OK for your cuddle therapist to express personal or romantic interest, or that the connection is becoming“special” or exclusive in ways that go beyond the agreed‐upon service.

Likewise, a practitioner should never pressure you to share personal information or disclose more than you are comfortable with.

Maintaining firm boundaries helps ensure the interaction remains safe, respectful and centred on your wellbeing rather than blurring into a personal relationship.

3. Watch you're not becoming dependent

You may seek cuddle therapy because you are vulnerable, including but not limited to being lonely, depressed or in emotional pain. It is understandable that a touch‐based session may help you feel cared for, grounded or safe in the moment.

However, you should also watch for signs you are becoming dependent on a practitioner for emotional stability or comfort. This might include believing you can only feel calm, safe or OK after seeing that specific practitioner or wanting increasing contact or more cuddle therapy sessions.

4. It's no cure for complex issues

Similarly, while cuddle therapy can offer temporary relief and a sense of connection, it is not designed to resolve underlying psychological issues or replace professional mental health care.

So cuddle therapy should be viewed as a supportive experience, but not a cure for broader or more complex emotional challenges.

Key takeaways

Taken together, cuddle therapy is an emerging practice centred on consensual, non‐sexual physical touch delivered in a structured environment. It's promoted online as a way to reduce distress and enhance emotional wellbeing.

Cuddle therapy remains unregulated, with no formal training pathways or governing bodies overseeing professional standards. So service providers, rather than empirical evidence, largely shape public information about cuddle therapy.

Evidence suggests a range of benefits of physical touch. However, if you do pursue cuddle therapy you should ensure there are clear boundaries, you provide informed consent, and know you can withdraw that consent at any time.