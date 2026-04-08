Partisans Carry Out Sabotage On Railway And Disrupt Russian Supply Lines In Kupiansk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ATESH reported this on Telegram.

The strike targeted a key supply artery for Russian occupying forces in the Kupiansk direction.

This corridor had been used to deliver ammunition, equipment, and provisions for Russia's 138th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 45th Engineer-Sapper Regiment. Both units were critically in need of reinforcements.

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Following the sabotage, traffic on the section was paralyzed. The destruction of two relay cabinets at once caused a systemic disruption in control, significantly reducing the route's capacity. Supply trains were halted, and schedules were disrupted.

Units suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment – a direct result of supply lines being cut at a critical moment.

As Ukrinform previously reported, ATESH agents disabled a relay cabinet on a railway section from Bryansk toward the Sumy region.

Photo: ATESH