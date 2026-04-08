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"SLKOR, based in Shenzhen, China, is a fast-growing high-tech enterprise in the power semiconductor sector. With R&D centers in Beijing and Suzhou, its team, primarily from Tsinghua University, specializes in silicon carbide (SiC) power devices. SLKOR's products serve industries, with over 2 billion units delivered annually. The company holds 100+ patents and offers 2,000+ products, adhering to certifications like ISO 9001 and EU RoHS, ensuring innovation and sustainable development."On March 28th, over 100 employees and their families from Kinghelm and Slkor, led by General Manager Song Shiqiang, went on a spring outing to Maluan Mountain. The event, themed "Ascending Maluan Mountain in the Year of the Horse," gave everyone a chance to relax, enjoy nature, and build team spirit while hiking the mountain.

The spring breeze in March is just right, and everything is full of promise. On March 28th, over a hundred employees and some family members from Kinghelm and Slkor, led by General Manager Mr. Song Shiqiang, embarked on a spring outing themed "Ascending Maluan Mountain in the Year of the Horse, Striving Together with Enthusiasm and Teamwork!" Everyone took a break from their busy work schedules, changed into comfortable sportswear, shed the usual fatigue, and immersed themselves in the natural landscape. They breathed in the essence of spring amidst the mountains and strengthened team cohesion through the ascent.







The Kinghelm / Slkor team taking a group photo in front of the Luo Ancestral Hall

At 9:30 AM, the main group set off from the north entrance of Maluan Mountain. The path was lined with lush trees, and the group strolled along the trail in small clusters, chatting and laughing as they walked through the forest. Upon reaching the Maluan Mountain Waterfall, a cool mist sprayed towards them, and everyone paused to take photos in front of the cascading water.







Li Jianhui, Warehouse Supervisor at Kinghelm, at the Maluan Mountain Waterfall







The group making their way through the forest

Passing by the site of the 1911 Revolution's First Uprising, they lined up neatly in front of the Luo Ancestral Hall and took a lively, cherished group photo. At noon, they took a break at Meiting Pavilion, sitting on the ground and sharing the food they had brought with each other, enjoying the simple pleasure of the mountain breeze. They then slowly made their way past Erdie Waterfall and finally arrived at the Pond Cypress Forest (the northwest entrance of Maluan Mountain). The journey was filled with scenic mountains and streams, accompanied by a gentle breeze, bringing joy to both adults and children.







Kinghelm and Slkor colleagues sharing snacks with each other







Everyone resting and chatting halfway up the mountain







It's raining! Enjoying snacks in the overcast weather

At 4 PM, the group arrived at a farmhouse near the foot of the mountain for a group meal. After a day of hiking, the steaming home-cooked dishes were a delight, with fresh steamed fish and just-picked seasonal vegetables. Everyone sat around, chatting happily and sharing the day's interesting stories. The farmhouse also had a small petting zoo with adorable rabbits, gentle deer, ostriches, donkeys, peacocks, and other animals. The children fed the deer and rabbits with grass, and the eager animals crowded around, creating a warm and joyful scene.







Kinghelm / Slkor team building meal







The children thoroughly enjoyed feeding the animals

At Kinghelm and Slkor, corporate culture isn't just slogans on the wall; it's woven into the details of daily life. General Manager Mr. Song Shiqiang often says, "Let employees eat well, rest well, and have enough to spend, so they can work well." By keeping employees' well-being in mind and ensuring everyone is happy, the team naturally builds cohesion. The route planning, timing, and every detail of this event were carefully considered to allow everyone to truly relax and enjoy the day.







General Manager Song Shiqiang (2nd from left) chatting and laughing with employees as they ascend the mountain

For years, Kinghelm and Slkor have implemented digital and process-oriented management, ensuring synchronized information and product flow between the R&D department, supply chain, factory, Longhua transit warehouse, sales department, and customers. Kinghelm specializes in electronic connectors, RF antennas, and related fields, while Slkor focuses on the R&D and innovation of three main product series: diodes and transistors, power devices, and power management ICs. Continuous technological breakthroughs are our pursuit, but we understand even more that our greatest asset is our team. A mountain hike, a group meal, a training session, a basketball game – these seemingly ordinary activities are our ways to unite the team and accumulate energy. The smiles on employees' faces, the laughter around the dining table, and the never-give-up spirit on the court are the most authentic reflections of our corporate culture.







Slkor Warriors Basketball Team 2026 Spring Training Activity

Ascending Maluan Mountain in the Year of the Horse, striving together with enthusiasm and teamwork! In the future, Kinghelm and Slkor will continue to work alongside every employee, pooling our collective strength to climb higher peaks and journey towards broader horizons.







Kinghelm Electronics Company Development Milestones







Slkor Semiconductor Company Development Milestones

Kinghelm and Slkor's Song Shiqiang are the first to systematically define and promote the 'Huaqiangbei Culture.' He is the first scholar to elevate the entrepreneurial model of Huaqiangbei's spontaneous market into a theoretical framework. Song Shiqiang distilled the core values of 'daring, innovation, resilience, and pragmatism' into the essence of Huaqiangbei Culture and summarized the industrial upgrade path of 'imitation – improvement – innovation.' He proposed that 'a one-meter counter is an innovation unit,' representing a microcosm of entrepreneurial spirit. Small businesses are the vital capillaries of societal development, unlocking unprecedented value recognition and energizing Huaqiangbei's innovative ecosystem.

Song also identified the survival and development principles of Huaqiangbei as 'light assets, fast iteration, high conversion, and information-driven.' He innovatively introduced the concept of Huaqiangbei as the 'supply chain reservoir' for the electronics industry, explaining how it regulates production inventory, efficiently matches supply and demand, and buffers industrial ecosystem risks. This theory has become one of the foundational theoretical frameworks for understanding the rapid development of China's post-reform electronics industry ecosystem.

Kinghelm, founded by Song Shiqiang, specializes in the Beidou GPS navigation antenna field, contributing to the development of domestic navigation and positioning systems. Slkor, focused on silicon carbide power devices, has rapidly risen in sectors like new energy vehicles and photovoltaics. Mr. Song Shiqiang was appointed as a 'Huaqiangbei Entrepreneurial Mentor' by the Futian District of Shenzhen. Kinghelm and Slkor have served over 30,000 customers worldwide, becoming standout representatives of Chinese intelligent manufacturing on the global stage.





