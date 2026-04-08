A Better Solution In Home Care Reaffirms Its Place As The Leading Provider Of Home Health Care In Wichita, KS

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At A Better Solution In Home Care, our mission has always been to provide Wichita families with trusted, compassionate support that helps seniors remain safe, comfortable, and cared for at home.A Better Solution In Home Care is reaffirming its commitment to families in Wichita, KS, as a trusted provider of personalized home health care. Founded by Gustavo and Amy Torres from their own caregiving experience, the agency offers compassionate support including Alzheimer's and dementia care, personal care, companionship, and 24-hour home care. Their mission remains focused on helping seniors stay safe, supported, and comfortable at home.

Wichita, KS - A Better Solution In Home Care, Sedgwick County's first and most trusted home care agency, is proud to reaffirm its position as the leading provider of home health care in Wichita, KS. Founded by Gustavo and Amy Torres, family caregivers themselves, the agency has built its reputation on one simple belief: that every aging adult deserves to receive high-quality, personalized care in the comfort of their own home. As the need for reliable senior care continues to grow across the Wichita area, A Better Solution In Home Care is making it clear that they are still here, still committed, and still putting families first.

The decision to reaffirm this commitment comes at a time when many families are seeking dependable care for their aging loved ones. Gustavo and Amy Torres understand firsthand the weight of that search. After personally caring for their own parents, including a mother diagnosed with dementia and a father navigating a terminal illness, they opened A Better Solution In Home Care to ensure that no family in the Wichita, KS area would have to face those challenges without the right support by their side. Their personal experience is not just the story behind the agency; it is the foundation of every care decision they make.

"We started this agency because we knew what families needed, not just a caregiver, but someone they could truly trust with the person they love most," said Gustavo Torres, co-founder of A Better Solution In Home Care. "Our goal has always been to give families in Wichita and the surrounding areas the peace of mind that comes from knowing their loved one is safe, cared for, and never alone."

One of the most significant ways A Better Solution In Home Care serves the Wichita community is through its 24 hr home health care in Wichita, KS, a service designed to ensure that seniors always have access to trained, caring support, no matter the time of day or night. Around-the-clock care means families no longer have to worry about what happens overnight or on weekends. Caregivers are available to assist with daily routines, personal care, meal preparation, medication reminders, and companionship, providing consistent, dependable support that allows seniors to remain safely in their own homes for as long as possible.

Beyond availability, what truly sets A Better Solution In Home Care apart is the deeply personalized approach they bring to every client relationship. Each care plan is built around the individual, their preferences, personality, daily rhythms, and specific needs. For families managing Alzheimer's or dementia diagnoses, this level of individualized attention is especially critical. Caregivers are specially trained to address the unique challenges of memory-related conditions, including wandering and sundowning, ensuring that every senior in their care feels secure, understood, and respected at all times. This commitment to personalized, dignified care is what continues to make them the top choice for home health care in Wichita, KS.

As A Better Solution In Home Care looks ahead to the rest of 2026 and beyond, Gustavo and Amy Torres remain focused on the mission that brought them here in the first place, serving families across Wichita, Riverside Township, Derby, Andover, and the surrounding areas of KS with the same love and dedication they gave their own parents. Families seeking trusted, professional, and heartfelt senior care are encouraged to reach out today to learn more about available services and to begin building a personalized care plan for their loved one.

For more information about A Better Solution In Home Care and home health care in Wichita, KS, please visit .

About A Better Solution In Home Care:

A Better Solution In Home Care is Sedgwick County's first franchise location, founded by Gustavo and Amy Torres and proudly serving Wichita, KS, and the surrounding areas. Specializing in Alzheimer's and dementia care, personal care, companionship, and 24 hr home health care in Wichita, KS, the agency is committed to delivering quality care that families can trust, every day, every hour.