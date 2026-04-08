MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Mineral Road Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

April 08, 2026 4:49 PM EDT | Source: Mineral Road Discovery Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the "Company" or "ROAD") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,000,000 units at a price of $0.06 per unit for proceeds of $360,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.08 for a period of three years from closing. Proceeds will be used for general working capital.

The Private Placement is subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange and all securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Garry Stock

Director

Mineral Road Discovery Inc.

Telephone: 778 819 1870

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

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Source: Mineral Road Discovery Inc.