New UKAPAC Tradetech Reports Show Digital Trade Reduces Processing Time By 83% For Smes

MENAFN - Pressat) Two new TradeTech reports released today by PUBLIC, in partnership with the UK Government, demonstrate that structured digital trade workflows are delivering measurable improvements across live trade corridors in Australia and New Zealand.

The reports form part of a broader UK–APAC TradeTech programme, testing digital trade solutions in real-world SME transactions. Across both corridors, the findings are consistent: operational friction, not tariffs, remains the primary barrier to efficient trade.

The research highlights that fragmented documentation, repeated data entry, and manual workflows continue to slow down trade execution.

Across live trade use cases, including Boex-enabled transactions, the programme recorded:

55% reduction in physical document handling 60% reduction in document preparation time 83% faster processing per shipment £40,535 annual cost savings for one SME exporter

These results were observed in case studies within both reports:

Australia corridor: pages 24–29 New Zealand corridor: pages 31–36

Boex, a UK-built digital trade platform, was deployed in live trade between Jointine (UK) and partners in Australia and New Zealand.

Rather than changing regulatory frameworks, the improvements were achieved by restructuring how trade data is created, shared, and agreed between counterparties.

By replacing email and PDF-based workflows with a single shared digital trade record, Boex enabled:

Elimination of repeated data entry Reduction in reconciliation and version control issues Clear, auditable trade execution across all parties

The findings reinforce a key insight from the programme:

The programme demonstrates that TradeTech has moved beyond pilot environments and into live commercial trade.

UK solutions, including Boex, Phlo Systems, Trade Harmonizer, and Spot Ship, were tested across multiple corridors, delivering consistent outcomes:

Faster and more reliable trade execution Reduced administrative burden for SMEs Improved data accuracy across the trade lifecycle Lower operational costs

These results confirm that structured, interoperable digital workflows can be applied across different geographies and sectors, supporting more predictable and scalable trade.

As TradeTech adoption grows, the focus shifts from legal enablement to operational implementation. The reports highlight the need for:

Interoperable digital standards Collaboration across governments, logistics providers, and SMEs Continued investment in scalable trade infrastructure

With these elements in place, the UK–APAC corridor presents a strong foundation for wider global adoption.

Boex features as a core case study in both publications:

Australia Report: Case Study pages 24–29 New Zealand Report: Case Study pages 31–36

Boex is a digital trade platform that transforms commercial agreements into secure, legally enforceable digital transactions. By replacing fragmented document workflows with structured, shared trade records, Boex reduces administrative burden, improves accuracy, and accelerates trade execution for SMEs.