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Norwood Financial Corp Announces Timing Of First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call


2026-04-08 04:46:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONESDALE, Pa., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, will release its first quarter 2026 financial results before market opens on Monday, April 27, 2026. On the same day, the Company will host a webcast and conference call at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

To participate in the live call, you may register using this link:
. Upon registering, dial-in info and a unique pin to join the call will be provided, as well as an email confirmation with details.

A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investor Relations website at wayne. A replay of the event, as well as a transcript, can be accessed after the call at the above link.

About Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp, through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank operates 33 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Chester, Cumberland, and Lancaster Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario, and Yates Counties in New York. The Company has total assets of $2.9 billion. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol“NWFL”. For more information, visit
Contact: John M. McCaffery
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
272-304-3003



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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