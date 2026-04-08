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The Board Of Invalda INVL Proposed To Allocate Dividends For The Year 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 8 April 2026, the Board of Invalda INVL decided to propose to the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the company to be held on 30 April 2026 to allocate a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share for the year 2025. The total amount allocated for dividends is EUR 12.058 million.
Further information:
Further information:
Darius Šulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL
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Draft profit (loss) distribution
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