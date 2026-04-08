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Nasdaq Reports March 2026 Volumes And 1Q26 Statistics


2026-04-08 04:16:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for March 2026, as well as quarterly volumes, estimated revenue capture, number of listings, and index statistics for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on its Investor Relations website.

A data sheet showing this information can be found at: .

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world's economies. We architect the world's most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying markets, technology, data, and advanced analytics that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at .

Media Relations Contact:
David Lurie
+1.914.538.0533
...

Investor Relations Contact:
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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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