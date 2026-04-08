Nasdaq Reports March 2026 Volumes And 1Q26 Statistics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for March 2026, as well as quarterly volumes, estimated revenue capture, number of listings, and index statistics for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on its Investor Relations website.

A data sheet showing this information can be found at: .

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