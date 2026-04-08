Outset Medical Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM), a medical technology company pioneering a first of-its-kind technology to improve clinical outcomes in dialysis with less cost and complexity (the“Company”), today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors approved equity awards under the Company's Inducement Plan, as a material inducement to employment to Derick Elliott, the Company's newly appointed Executive Vice President of Commercial, as well as one newly appointed non-executive employee, in each case, who were not previous employees or directors of the Company. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of any equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.

The equity awards for the two employees were granted in the form of restricted stock units (“RSUs”), with 96,000 RSUs granted to Mr. Elliott and 10,380 RSUs granted to the other non-executive employee. The RSUs will vest over a period of three years, with 33.33% vesting on the one-year anniversary of each employee's start date and the remaining 66.67% vesting in quarterly installments thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates and subject further to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in each employee's award agreement.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company transforming the dialysis experience across the continuum of care with a first-of-its-kind technology. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA-cleared for use from hospital to home, is trusted by more than 1,000 U.S. healthcare facilities and has enabled millions of treatments delivered by thousands of nurses. Designed to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, Tablo combines water purification and on-demand dialysate production into a single, integrated system that connects seamlessly with Electronic Medical Record systems and a proprietary data analytics platform. This enterprise solution empowers providers to develop an in-house dialysis program where they are in control – enabling better operational, clinical, and financial outcomes. Outset is redefining what's possible in kidney care through innovation, scale, and a relentless commitment to improving the lives of patients and the professionals who care for them. For more information, visit .

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