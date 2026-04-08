Quantumscape Announces Timing Of First Quarter 2026 Business Results And Webcast
Starting today, April 8, shareholders can submit questions (here ) they would like addressed on the call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the submitted questions. The company will accept questions until Tuesday, April 21, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).
The call will be accessible live via a webcast on QuantumScape's IR Events Calendar page. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for 12 months.
About QuantumScape Corporation
QuantumScape is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. The company's next-generation batteries are designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit .
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