Quantumscape Announces Timing Of First Quarter 2026 Business Results And Webcast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantumScape Corporation (NASDAQ: QS), a global leader in next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, today announced it will release its 2026 first-quarter business results after market close on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. This will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time). Siva Sivaram, chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, will participate on the call.

Starting today, April 8, shareholders can submit questions (here ) they would like addressed on the call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the submitted questions. The company will accept questions until Tuesday, April 21, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

The call will be accessible live via a webcast on QuantumScape's IR Events Calendar page. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for 12 months.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. The company's next-generation batteries are designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit .

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