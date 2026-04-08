Dr. Camilo R. Gomez Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author“The Heart Of Success” With Jack Canfield

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SuccessBooksis proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Dr. Camilo R. Gomez, who will co-author the highly anticipated book,“The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.



“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys-revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.



Dr. Camilo R. Gomez is a board-certified vascular, critical care, and interventional neurologist whose 46-year career has been defined by clinical excellence, innovation, and disciplined leadership. A pioneer in modern stroke treatment, he has helped shape both the clinical standards and operational frameworks that govern contemporary neurovascular care.



An accomplished educator, Dr. Gomez has held faculty appointments at Saint Louis University, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Loyola University Chicago, and the University of Missouri. Across these institutions, he has mentored generations of physicians, earning a reputation as a demanding yet inspiring teacher who insists on intellectual rigor and decisive clinical reasoning. As a sought-after consultant and keynote speaker, he is recognized for his ability to integrate bedside medicine, systems thinking, and leadership strategy into clear, actionable insight.



Dr. Gomez is an award-winning and best-selling author whose books and numerous scientific publications span clinical medicine, medical education, negotiation, and healthcare reform. He coined the term Empathic ReasoningTM, the central theme of one of his best-selling works, defining it as the disciplined fusion of critical thinking and empathy that enables leaders to make consistently extraordinary decisions. His lectures are known for challenging conventional thinking while equipping audiences with practical frameworks for performance and influence.



Beyond clinical medicine, Dr. Gomez holds a business degree from the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee and is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. He has led and advised quality improvement initiatives across multiple health systems, applying operational precision to complex medical environments.



A veteran of the United States Army Medical Corps, then-Major Gomez served on active duty during Operation Desert Storm. He credits his military service with sharpening the strategic discipline and accountability that characterize his professional life. In recent years, he further expanded his leadership credentials by earning an advanced certification from the Navy SEALs Foundation.



In addition to maintaining an active clinical practice, Dr. Gomez serves as President and CEO of CK Strategic Solutions Group, a consulting, publishing, and educational enterprise dedicated to elevating clinical performance and leadership effectiveness. Extending his commitment to impact beyond medicine, he is also an accomplished creative producer with credits in Broadway theater and award-winning documentary filmmaking. Across every domain in which he works, Dr. Gomez remains committed to advancing excellence, fostering disciplined thinking, and telling stories that educate, challenge, and inspire.



Learn more at:

CK Strategic Solutions Group





SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Dr. Camilo R. Gomez as a co-author of“The Heart of Success.” The book's release is anticipated for Summer 2026.

