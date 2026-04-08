Has The World Found Satoshi Nakamoto? New Report Links Bitcoin Creator To Adam Back

A new report suggests British cryptographer Adam Back could be Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, citing similarities in ideas, writing style, and early connections. However, the claim remains unproven and Back has denied it.

A new report by The New York Times has once again brought back one of the biggest mysteries in the tech world, the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the unknown creator of Bitcoin.

The report suggests that Adam Back, a well-known British cryptographer, could be the person behind the name Satoshi Nakamoto.

Bitcoin's founder, Satoshi Nakamoto, has remained hidden for 17 years. A trail of clues - and a year of digging by our reporter, John Carreyrou - led us to a 55-year-old computer scientist in El Salvador named Adam Back. The New York Times (@nytimes) April 8, 2026

However, the claim is still unproven, and Back has strongly denied it.

The investigation is based on months of research into old emails, online forum posts, and cryptography records.

It highlights several similarities between Adam Back's work and the ideas that later became central to Bitcoin.

Back is known for inventing Hashcash, a system created to reduce spam emails. This system used a concept called proof-of-work, which later became a key part of Bitcoin.

The report says that Back had already discussed ideas like decentralised systems, digital scarcity, and online money years before Bitcoin was launched.

Similarities in writing and thinking

One of the key points in the report is the similarity in writing style.

The investigation used stylometric analysis, which studies how people write. It found that Back and Satoshi used similar language, formatting, and habits.

For example, both reportedly used British English and double spacing after full stops. There were also similarities in how they used technical terms and explained complex ideas.

Reasons why Adam Back is Satoshi Nakamoto:. Invented Hashcash in 1997 . Bitcoin uses Hashcash proof of work . Satoshi mentioned Hashcash in the whitepaper. Satoshi emailed him in 2008 asking permission to cite it . Rare linguistic matches uncovered by NYT .... twitter/X1pf6mzqHv

- Crypto Jargon (@Crypto_Jargon) April 8, 2026

The report also pointed to shared beliefs about privacy, decentralisation, and the future of digital money.

Another important link is that Adam Back was mentioned in Bitcoin's original white paper.

In 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto published a paper titled“Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System”. This document explained how Bitcoin would work.

The report says that Satoshi had even contacted Back through email while working on the project.

In the past, this was seen as proof that they were different people. But the new report suggests that these interactions could have been a way to hide the real identity.

Back denies the claim

Despite the strong claims, Adam Back has once again rejected the idea that he is Satoshi Nakamoto.

In a post on X, he said clearly that he is not the creator of Bitcoin.

i'm not satoshi, but I was early in laser focus on the positive societal implications of cryptography, online privacy and electronic cash, hence my ~1992 onwards active interest in applied research on ecash, privacy tech on cypherpunks list which led to hashcash and other ideas.

- Adam Back (@adam3us) April 8, 2026

He explained that he has been interested in cryptography, privacy, and electronic cash since the early 1990s. His work on Hashcash and other projects came from this long-term interest.

While @JohnCarreyrou and other observers point to Adam Back (@adam3us) as the definitive "Satoshi Nakamoto" due to linguistic fingerprints, the technical and logistical evidence suggests a more complex reality: Satoshi was not a lone wolf, but a high-level collective. Adam Back... twitter/AOQBVKKBeu

- Brand (@Brand) April 8, 2026

Back also said that many people have guessed Satoshi's identity over the years, but none of these claims have been proven.

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto has remained unknown since Bitcoin was created.

The name first appeared in 2008, when the white paper was released. In 2009, Satoshi mined the first Bitcoin, known as the Genesis Block.

Between 2009 and 2010, Satoshi was active online, working with other developers and improving the system.

Then, in 2011, Satoshi suddenly disappeared and stopped all communication.

Adam Back is the 13th Satoshi Nakamoto I can remember. Here's the full list:13. Adam Back - NYT investigation, denied 6 times (2026)12. Peter Todd - HBO documentary, called it "absurd" (2024)11. Craig Wright - Wired/Gizmodo, UK court ruled him a fraud (2015)10. Paul Le Roux... Vadim (AI, ⋈) (@zacodil) April 8, 2026

New York Times has published an article claiming Adam Black is Satoshi NakamotoHe denies it but I suspect he was involved in one way or anotherWhat's more important though is that he belongs to the Epstein circle and was on the islandEpstein was an early Bitcoin investor twitter/afgmea58zi

- Ismailoğlu Pasha (@IsmailogluF) April 8, 2026

Since then, there has been complete silence and lots of speculations about 'who is Satoshi Nakamoto'.

Reasons why Adam Back is NOT Satoshi Nakamoto:- exchanged emails directly with Satoshi between 2008–2009- responded like an external developer- admitted“I haven't read the whitepaper yet”- Satoshi launched Bitcoin in January 2009- Back only engaged with it later-... twitter/rg1ZYqsdhT

- StarPlatinum (@StarPlatinum_) April 8, 2026

Many theories, no proof

Over the years, many people have been named as possible candidates for Satoshi Nakamoto.

These include computer scientists, business leaders, and even unusual personalities. Some documentaries and films have also tried to solve the mystery.

For example, a film called“Killing Satoshi” explored different theories about the creator's identity.

Another documentary,“Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery”, suggested that Peter Todd could be Satoshi.

However, none of these claims have been confirmed.

Even tech figure John McAfee had earlier suggested that Adam Back might be Satoshi, adding to the speculation.

Why proof is difficult

Experts say that proving Satoshi's identity is extremely hard.

The only clear way would be if the person controls the original Bitcoin wallet created by Satoshi.

These coins are believed to be worth billions of pounds. However, the wallet has not been used since 2011.

This silence has made it even harder to confirm any claims.

While the report relies partly on writing style analysis, experts say this is not enough proof.

Stylometric methods can suggest similarities, but they cannot confirm identity on their own.

Many people may share similar writing habits, especially in technical fields.

Because of this, the evidence in the report is seen as circumstantial, not final.

So, why the name Satoshi Nakamoto?

Satoshi Nakamoto is the unknown person or group who created Bitcoin. The name first appeared on October 31, 2008, when the Bitcoin white paper was published. Nakamoto also built the first version of Bitcoin and created the world's first blockchain database.

He remained active in Bitcoin's development until December 2010 before disappearing completely. His real identity is still unknown, though many believe he may be a British cryptography expert despite using a Japanese name.

Nakamoto is believed to own about 1.1 million bitcoins. If true, this would make him one of the richest people in the world, with holdings worth billions.

Why the mystery matters

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto is not just a curiosity. It has deeper importance for the world of technology and finance.

Bitcoin is one of the most important digital innovations of the modern era. Knowing who created it could help people better understand its purpose and future direction.

At the same time, some believe that Satoshi's anonymity is part of Bitcoin's strength.

The system was designed to work without a central authority, and the unknown identity of its creator supports that idea.

Crypto community reacts cautiously

The crypto community has reacted carefully to the new report.

Many people say they have seen similar claims before, and most have not stood the test of time.

There is a general feeling that without clear proof, such theories should not be taken as fact.

Still, the report has sparked fresh discussion and interest in the mystery.

The new investigation has once again put Adam Back at the centre of the debate over who created Bitcoin. While the report presents several interesting connections, it does not provide clear proof.

Back has denied the claim, and experts remain cautious.

For now, the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto remains unknown, one of the biggest unsolved puzzles in the digital age.