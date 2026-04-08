MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Video - CEO Clips: Trifecta Gold Targets New Discoveries in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

April 08, 2026 11:00 AM EDT | Source: CEO Clips

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV: TG) (OTCQB: TRRFF) - With 11 projects in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt, Trifecta Gold is targeting high-grade, near-surface discoveries within a proven exploration model that has delivered over 20 million ounces in the region since 2020. Backed by a tight share structure and funded for 2026 drilling, the company offers discovery-stage leverage in one of Canada's most active gold districts.



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Source: CEO Clips