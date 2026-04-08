MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Video - CEO Clips: Kootenay Silver Expands Columba Discovery with Ongoing Drill Program

April 08, 2026 12:00 PM EDT | Source: CEO Clips

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (OTCQX: KOOYF) is advancing exploration at its Columba discovery in Mexico, where a maiden resource has already outlined approximately 54 million ounces of silver at strong grades in the inferred category. With ongoing drilling expected to deliver steady results through the year, the company is targeting resource growth and a potential first economic study.

Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) ( OTCQX: KOOYF)





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Source: CEO Clips