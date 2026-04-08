Floating Offshore Wind Market Projected To Reach $25.40 Billion By 2031 Marketsandmarketstm

The global Floating Offshore Wind Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.16 billion in 2026 to USD 25.40 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.7% during the forecast period. This rapid expansion underscores the increasing viability of floating wind technology in unlocking deep-water wind resources that remain inaccessible to conventional fixed-bottom installations. The strong growth trajectory is primarily supported by favorable government policies, rising investments in renewable energy infrastructure, and the urgent need to diversify energy sources amid global decarbonization targets. As countries accelerate offshore wind deployment to meet net-zero commitments, floating wind is emerging as a critical enabler, particularly in regions with limited shallow-water sites.

Furthermore, the anticipated market expansion reflects a transition from early-stage pilot projects to large-scale commercial deployments, driven by technological advancements and improving project economics. The significant CAGR also indicates growing investor confidence, as developers and energy majors increasingly commit capital toward floating wind projects. Advancements in turbine capacities, optimized floating platform designs, and enhanced installation methodologies are expected to drive cost reductions, making projects more competitive with traditional energy sources. In parallel, strengthening supply chains, expanding port infrastructure, and increasing collaboration across stakeholders are further reinforcing the market's scalability. Collectively, these factors position the Floating Offshore Wind Market as one of the fastest-growing segments within the global renewable energy landscape over the coming decade.

Floating Offshore Wind Market Size & Forecast:

Semi-submersible segment held the largest market share in the Floating Offshore Wind Market in 2025.

The semi-submersible platforms segment held the largest share of the Floating Offshore Wind Market in 2025, primarily due to its superior technical adaptability and commercial readiness. Semi-submersible structures offer enhanced stability through distributed buoyancy and a lower center of gravity, enabling deployment across a wide range of water depths, particularly beyond 60 meters, where fixed-bottom foundations are not viable. This flexibility has accelerated project adoption in key markets such as Europe and the Asia Pacific, where seabed conditions and deep-water sites favor these designs. Additionally, semi-submersible platforms benefit from simpler fabrication and assembly processes, often enabling onshore integration and tow-out installation, thereby reducing offshore construction risks and costs. Their compatibility with larger turbine ratings (10 MW and above) further strengthens their economic viability by improving capacity factors and lowering the levelized cost of energy (LCOE). As a result, leading developers and technology providers are increasingly prioritizing semi-submersible solutions, thereby reinforcing their dominant market position.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global floating offshore wind market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global Floating Offshore Wind Market during the forecast period, driven by favorable geography, strong policy support, and rising energy demand. Countries in the region, including Japan and Taiwan, have deep coastal waters where floating wind technology is more practical than fixed-bottom installations, creating a natural demand pull. Governments are actively speeding up deployment through targeted policies, leasing rounds, and long-term decarbonization commitments, such as Japan's Green Growth Strategy. Additionally, increasing electricity demand, combined with limited land for onshore renewables, is encouraging countries to explore offshore solutions. The region is also seeing growing investments from global developers and local companies, along with strategic partnerships to localize supply chains and lower project costs. As technology advances and regulatory frameworks become more organized, the Asia Pacific is well-positioned to quickly move from pilot projects to commercial-scale floating wind farms, supporting its high growth trajectory.

Key players in the global Floating Offshore Wind Market include GE Vernova (US), Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Spain), Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark), Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd. (China), Goldwind (China), BW Ideol (France), Principle Power (US), SBM Offshore (Netherlands), Saipem SpA (Italy), Aker Solutions (Norway), X1 Wind (Spain), Hexicon AB (Sweden), Shanghai Electric (China), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea), Japan Marine United Corporation (Japan), Saitec Offshore (Spain), Doosan Enerbility (South Korea), Stiesdal (Denmark), Dongfang Electric (China), Envision Group (China), CS Wind Corporation (South Korea), Seatrium (Singapore), Technip Energies (France), NOV (US), Gazelle Wind Power (Portugal), and GICON-GROßMANN INGENIEUR CONSULT GMBH (Germany).

GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global energy technology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US. The company operates across three major segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification, supported by its Accelerator businesses, enabling integrated solutions for the global energy transition. The company provides its floating offshore wind products under the Wind segment. With more than 130 years of experience in energy technology, GE Vernova focuses on electrifying economies while simultaneously helping industries decarbonize. The company employs approximately 75,000 people across more than 100 countries, delivering technologies that support reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity systems worldwide. The company's Wind segment includes advanced wind generation technologies encompassing onshore and offshore wind turbines, blades, and associated systems. GE Vernova engineers, manufactures, and commercializes wind turbines designed to support the decarbonization of the global energy sector. Its offshore wind business provides turbine technologies and development solutions for large-scale offshore wind farms. A flagship product in this segment is the Haliade-X 220-meter offshore wind turbine, one of the most powerful in operation, widely deployed in major projects such as the Vineyard Wind project in the US and the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in the UK. GE Vernova also benefits from a large installed base and a strong service-oriented business model, which supports long-term revenue generation. The company maintains an installed base of more than 7,000 gas turbines and approximately 59,000 wind turbines globally, representing one of the largest fleets of power generation equipment in operation. Combined with a USD 86 billion services backlog, this installed base enables GE Vernova to expand service offerings, optimize asset performance, and support customers in maintaining reliable power generation infrastructure as the global energy system transitions toward lower-carbon technologies.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Siemens Energy, operates as a core business unit within Siemens Energy's portfolio, focusing on the global wind power market. The company's Wind Power business, Siemens Gamesa, focuses on the design, development, manufacturing, and installation of products, as well as the provision of technologically advanced services in the renewable energy sector, with a focus on onshore and offshore wind turbines for various wind conditions. Depending on customer requirements, Siemens Gamesa's scope of involvement may include either a full EPC project or the supply of wind turbine components only. The company plays a critical role in advancing offshore and floating wind deployment by leveraging its integrated capabilities across turbine engineering, project execution, and lifecycle services. Within Siemens Energy, Siemens Gamesa operates alongside other segments, including Gas Services, Grid Technologies, and Transformation of Industry, with floating offshore wind solutions specifically delivered through the Siemens Gamesa business segment. Siemens Gamesa offers a full-spectrum value proposition across the wind energy lifecycle. The company offers design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of wind turbines based on both geared and direct drive technology. In addition, the company provides services for the operation and maintenance of wind farms, offering a comprehensive and flexible portfolio for the maintenance and optimization of wind turbines, thereby covering the entire operational product lifecycle. Complete asset management and technical support are offered for SG's wind turbines. The company's primary customers are large utilities, independent power producers and renewable energy project developers. The onshore wind energy market is characterized by many providers, with no single company currently holding a dominant market share. The Offshore wind energy market is served by a few experienced players. The competition in both markets is mainly driven by scale, technology, and market access challenges. Geographically, Siemens Gamesa maintains a strong global footprint with major operations across Europe (notably Spain, Denmark, and Germany), North America, and the Asia Pacific, alongside expanding offshore wind activities in markets such as the UK, Taiwan, and the US, supporting the global scale-up of both fixed-bottom and floating offshore wind projects.

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