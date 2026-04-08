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Restaurant Brands International Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Restaurant Brands International Inc.: Will release its first-quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, and will host an investor conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares T are trading up $0.17 at $106.50.
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