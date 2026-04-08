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Gold And Silver Stocks Bounce Investorideas


2026-04-08 02:14:15
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues a news and trading alert for the sector.

This morning gold and silver stocks are making notable gains in a relief rally following news last night of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Gold and silver prices started moving as the news hit.

Apollo Silver Corp. (TSXV: APGO.V ) is trading at $3.3500 +0.2500 (+8.06%)

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX: PAAS) is trading at $80.85 +2.67 (+3.42%)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE ) is trading at $20.32 +1.32 (+6.92%)

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK ) is trading at $10.12 +0.53 (+5.58%) on volume of 1.8 Million shares as of this report.

Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV: AGX ) is trading at $0.7600 +0.0600 (+8.57%)

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER ) is trading at $0.1800 +0.0250 (+16.13%)


Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Recent episode:
Time to Buy Silver Legends at a Discount? Andy Bowering All-In on Apollo Silver (TSXV: APGO)

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