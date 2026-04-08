State Minister At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Pakistan's Deputy PM And Foreign Minister
The talks on Wednesday focused on the situation following a ceasefire announcement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.
During the conversation, HE Al Khulaifi praised Pakistan's diplomatic role, noting that its efforts had contributed to the announcement of the ceasefire.
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