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State Minister At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Pakistan's Deputy PM And Foreign Minister

State Minister At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Pakistan's Deputy PM And Foreign Minister


2026-04-08 02:12:36
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi has received a phone call from the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar to discuss the latest regional developments.

The talks on Wednesday focused on the situation following a ceasefire announcement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the conversation, HE Al Khulaifi praised Pakistan's diplomatic role, noting that its efforts had contributed to the announcement of the ceasefire.

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Gulf Times

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