Aetna Collaborates With Community Organizations To Strengthen Access To Quality Care And Essential Resources In Central Missouri

MENAFN - 3BL) SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 8, 2026 /3BL/ - Aetna Better Health of Missouri, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS ), announced that Aetna provided a total of $35,000 in funding to two community-based organizations in central Missouri to improve access to health care and support child and family well being. The donations support community programs that directly address persistent barriers to care faced by rural communities, including long travel distances for medical services, limited transportation options, and challenges accessing early childhood and family support resources.

“We're committed to supporting the health of communities by collaborating with trusted organizations and advancing initiatives that address care needs,” said Dr. Michelle Bucknor, Regional Chief Medical Officer, Aetna Better Health.“By working together to reduce barriers like transportation and gaps in family support, we help connect individuals and families-especially in rural areas-to the care and resources they need to thrive.”

Expanding access to transportation in west central Missouri

Aetna provided funding to West Central Community Development Corporation to support New Growth Transit, a volunteer based driver program that provides free and safe transportation across west central Missouri.

Many residents in these rural regions must travel long distances for non emergency health care such as dialysis, chemotherapy and specialist appointments, as well as to access employment and food. In 2025 alone, New Growth Transit drivers covered more than 550,000 miles, with the average one way trip measuring 39 miles-most requiring round trip service the same day.

Funding from Aetna will support in-person volunteer driver training, including rider engagement best practices, vehicle inspections and program policy education.

“Our volunteer drivers often make the difference between a person getting the care they need or going without,” said Kelly Ast, Regional Mobility Chief Officer, New Growth Transit.“The support from Aetna helps us provide quality training and strengthen a program that so many rural residents rely on.”

Dean Kneller, a rider supported by the program, added,“Without New Growth Transit, I would have missed critical treatments. The volunteers don't just provide rides-they provide people a chance to stay healthy.”

Supporting child and family well-being

Aetna also awarded funding to The Community Partnership, an organization dedicated to improving child welfare, maternal and child health and early childhood development outcomes across rural south central Missouri. The funding will support programs focused on parenting education, developmental support for children with disabilities and coaching for early childhood providers.

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About Aetna Medicaid

Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid), a CVS Health company, has over 30 years of experience managing the care of Medicaid members, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve members in 15 states, including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, see .

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media contact

Monica Prinzing

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