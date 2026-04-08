Regulatory Changes In North America, Europe, And Australia: Key Health & Safety Updates For Multinational Employers

MENAFN - 3BL) Health and safety regulatory frameworks continue to evolve globally as governments respond to changing workplace risks, workforce mobility, and societal expectations. For multinational organizations, keeping pace with these changes is critical not only for compliance, but also for maintaining consistent safety standards across global operations.

Recent updates from Canada, USA, Europe and Australia highlight several emerging trends: stronger expectations for emergency preparedness, increased focus on workplace violence prevention, greater emphasis on standardized training and competency, and new frameworks for worker participation in occupational health and safety programs.

Below we highlight several key developments and what they mean for companies operating internationally.

Canada: New regulations require Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) on certain construction projects starting in 2026, reinforcing emergency preparedness as a compliance obligation. Canada (Proposed): Updates to MEWP operator training aim to align with national CSA standards, introducing 3-year refresher cycles, stronger recordkeeping, and cross-border training recognition. United States (Louisiana): New workplace violence regulations require written prevention plans, annual training, mandatory signage, and engineering controls (e.g., panic buttons) for public-facing workplaces. Europe: Expanding requirements for prevention-based safety programs and worker participation, including mandatory safety committees and broader coverage of modern work environments. Australia (NSW): Mandatory compliance with AS 1851-2012 will require organizations to implement formal fire system inspection, testing, maintenance, and detailed recordkeeping starting in 2026. Global Trend: Regulators are shifting toward structured, auditable safety systems -with increased expectations for emergency preparedness, workplace violence prevention, standardized training, and proactive risk management. What This Means: Multinational organizations must move beyond local compliance and implement globally consistent safety frameworks that align with evolving regulatory expectations across regions.

One of the most notable recent regulatory updates in Canada comes from Ontario, where new requirements for Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) on construction projects will come into force on January 1, 2026.

Under Ontario Regulation 157/25, constructors must ensure that AEDs are installed and maintained on construction projects meeting specific thresholds.



When the requirement applies

The rule applies when:

20 or more workers are regularly employed on a project, and The project is expected to last three months or longer.

Key compliance requirements

If the regulation applies, constructors must ensure:

A Health Canada–licensed AED is installed on the project site Required companion equipment is available (e.g., CPR mask, gloves, scissors) Clear signage identifying the AED location is posted The device is maintained and inspected quarterly Inspection records are kept on site At least one worker trained in CPR and AED operation is present whenever work is underway

What this means for multinational companies

For organizations operating construction or infrastructure projects across jurisdictions, this regulation reinforces a broader global trend: emergency preparedness is becoming a regulated expectation rather than a voluntary safety enhancement.

Companies with projects in Canada should consider:

Standardizing cardiac emergency response protocols across global construction sites Integrating AED readiness into site mobilization and contractor qualification processes Ensuring contractor safety programs include CPR/AED training coverage during all working hours

For global firms, adopting a company-wide emergency response standard can simplify compliance as more jurisdictions move toward similar requirements.

Ontario regulators are also proposing updates to training requirements for workers operating Mobile Elevating Work Platforms (MEWPs), such as boom lifts, scissor lifts, and aerial work platforms.

The proposal aims to align training requirements with the CSA B354.8:17 (R2022) national standard for MEWP operator training.

Key proposed elements

If implemented, the proposal would introduce:

Standardized training content aligned with CSA requirements Mandatory training before operating MEWPs for the first time Refresher training every three years Employer verification and recordkeeping requirements Worker access to proof of training records even after employment ends Recognition of equivalent training from other jurisdictions completed within the last three years

Implications for multinational organizations

These proposed changes reflect a broader international trend toward portable safety credentials and standardized competency frameworks.

For multinational employers, this has several implications:

Training programs may need to align with recognized standards rather than company-specific content. Companies operating across provinces or countries will need stronger training record management systems. Cross-border workforce mobility will increasingly depend on recognized training equivalency.

Organizations with mobile construction or maintenance teams should consider reviewing current training programs to ensure alignment with emerging international standards.

In the United States, workplace violence prevention continues to gain regulatory attention at the state level. A notable recent development is Louisiana's 2026“Behind the Counter” Safety Act (HB 422), which introduces new requirements for organizations with customer-facing operations.

What is changing?

The regulation applies to “regulated establishments” where employees regularly interact with the public at a counter or reception area. While initially focused on retail and food service, the definition is being interpreted more broadly to include:

Life sciences facilities with sample drop-off counters Manufacturing sites with front offices or visitor reception areas Healthcare clinics and pharmacies Any workplace with public-facing service counters

Key compliance requirements

Organizations covered by the Act must:

Develop and maintain a written Workplace Violence Prevention Plan, updated annually Implement and evaluate engineering controls (e.g., panic buttons, cameras, lighting) Provide annual employee training on de-escalation and emergency response Post mandatory signage (minimum 11" x 18") at entrances warning that violence against staff is a felony Establish incident reporting procedures for serious events Review and update the plan following major incidents

What to verify now

Organizations should confirm:

Required signage is clearly posted at entrances or reception areas Panic buttons or emergency systems are installed, functional, and tested Workplace violence prevention plans are site-specific and up to date

What this means for multinational organizations

The Louisiana regulation reflects a broader shift in the U.S. toward formalized workplace violence prevention requirements, an area that has historically been guided more by general duty clauses than prescriptive rules.

For multinational companies, this signals:

1. Workplace violence is becoming a regulated safety risk

Organizations must treat workplace violence prevention with the same rigor as traditional safety hazards, including formal plans, controls, and training.

2. Public-facing environments are under increased scrutiny

Facilities that were not traditionally considered“high-risk” (e.g., offices, labs, front desks) may now fall within regulatory scope.

3. Engineering controls and visible deterrents are expected

The requirement for signage and panic systems highlights a shift toward visible, verifiable safety measures.

4. U.S. state-level variability is increasing

With regulations emerging at the state level, multinational organizations must navigate inconsistent requirements across jurisdictions, reinforcing the need for scalable, adaptable safety programs.

Across Europe, occupational health and safety systems are also evolving to place greater emphasis on preventive management systems and worker participation.

For example, recent implementation milestones under modernized occupational health and safety legislation require organizations to formalize prevention programs and worker participation mechanisms, including:

Structured hazard identification and corrective action programs Worker participation through health and safety committees or representatives Expanded applicability to new workplace contexts, including telework environments Mandatory safety committees in establishments with more than 20 workers

Why this matters for global companies

European regulatory trends continue to reinforce a shift from reactive compliance toward system-based prevention frameworks.

For multinational employers, this means:

Greater scrutiny of documented prevention programs Increased expectations for employee involvement in safety governance Expanded safety responsibilities covering hybrid and remote work environments

Companies operating across the EU or with European subsidiaries should ensure that corporate safety management systems align with participation-based models, which are becoming a central pillar of European occupational health and safety regulation.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Australia (New South Wales) is introducing significant changes to building fire safety regulations that will impact a wide range of industries, including commercial real estate, infrastructure, healthcare, and industrial facilities.

From February 13, 2026, compliance with Australian Standard AS 1851-2012 will become mandatory under fire safety regulations.

What is changing?

AS 1851-2012 establishes the requirements for the routine servicing, inspection, and maintenance of fire protection systems and equipment, including:

Fire detection and alarm systems Sprinkler systems and pumps Fire extinguishers, hydrants, and hose reels Emergency lighting and smoke control systems

Under the updated regulation:

All Class 1b and Class 2–9 buildings (including commercial, residential, and public buildings) must comply Building owners are responsible for ensuring systems are inspected, tested, and maintained in accordance with the standard Maintenance must follow defined frequencies, testing protocols, and documentation requirements

Increased focus on documentation and compliance

A key shift is the emphasis on evidence-based compliance, including:

Detailed maintenance records and logbooks Documented proof of inspections, testing, and system performance Availability of records for regulators, auditors, and insurers

Regulators will have increased authority to audit compliance and issue penalties for non-compliance, reinforcing accountability for building owners and operators.

What this means for multinational organizations

The NSW update reflects a broader global trend toward formalizing maintenance standards and strengthening accountability for critical safety systems.

For multinational companies with facilities across APAC, this has several implications:

1. Fire safety is moving toward standardized, enforceable maintenance regimes

What may have previously been considered best practice (e.g., alignment with AS 1851) is now becoming a legal requirement, similar to trends seen in Europe and North America.

2. Documentation and audit readiness are critical

Organizations must ensure they can demonstrate compliance through clear, accessible maintenance records, not just completed activities.

3. Facility management and EHS functions must be closely aligned

Fire safety compliance is increasingly intersecting with asset management, facilities operations, and EHS programs, requiring stronger cross-functional coordination.

4. Insurance and liability exposure is increasing

Failure to comply with mandated fire safety standards may impact insurance coverage, claims, and legal liability following incidents.

Why this matters globally

When viewed alongside developments in Canada (AED readiness, training standardization) and Europe (worker participation and prevention systems), the APAC update reinforces a consistent global direction:

Regulators are moving from general safety expectations to highly structured, auditable systems with defined standards and accountability.

For multinational organizations, this underscores the need to:

Align global programs with recognized standards (CSA, AS, ISO, EU frameworks) Strengthen documentation, recordkeeping, and audit readiness Ensure consistency across facilities, projects, and jurisdictions

Although these updates originate in different jurisdictions, they reflect several shared global regulatory trends:

1. Emergency preparedness and critical systems are becoming mandatory

Regulators are increasingly requiring structured emergency response capabilities-from AEDs on construction sites in Canada to mandated fire system maintenance standards in Australia.

2. Workplace violence prevention is gaining regulatory focus

In the U.S. and beyond, workplace violence is being formalized as a regulated risk, requiring written programs, training, engineering controls, and visible deterrents.

3. Standardized training and competency frameworks

Training requirements are moving toward recognized national and international standards, enabling workforce mobility while ensuring consistent competency.

4. Prevention-based safety management systems

Across Europe and globally, regulators are emphasizing proactive, system-based safety models that require hazard identification, risk control, and worker participation.

5. Increased focus on documentation, verification, and auditability

Organizations must now demonstrate compliance through documented evidence-including training records, inspection logs, maintenance reports, and written safety programs.

6. Expanded coverage of modern and complex work environments

Regulations are adapting to reflect multi-employer worksites, public-facing environments, and evolving workplace models, including hybrid and remote work.

1. Emergency preparedness and critical safety systems are now regulated expectations

New requirements-from AEDs on construction sites in Canada to mandatory fire system maintenance in Australia-highlight a global shift toward formalizing life-saving systems.

2. Workplace violence prevention is emerging as a key regulatory priority

New U.S. regulations, such as Louisiana's Behind the Counter Act, require written prevention plans, employee training, signage, and physical safety controls for public-facing workplaces.

3. Standardized training and competency requirements are increasing

Proposed MEWP operator training updates in Canada reflect a broader trend toward aligning with recognized standards and improving training portability.

4. Worker participation and prevention systems are expanding globally

European regulations emphasize structured prevention programs and active worker involvement, reinforcing proactive safety management approaches.

5. Documentation and audit readiness are critical for compliance

Across all regions, organizations must maintain clear, accessible records -from maintenance logs and inspection reports to training certifications and written safety plans.

6. Multinational companies must manage increasing regulatory complexity

With evolving requirements across North America, Europe, and APAC, organizations need systems to monitor, interpret, and implement regulatory changes consistently.

7. Global safety management systems provide a competitive advantage

Companies that align with international standards and implement consistent global frameworks are better positioned to ensure compliance, reduce risk, and improve operational resilience.

To stay ahead of evolving health and safety regulations, multinational organizations should consider:

Conducting regulatory horizon scanning

Monitor emerging regulatory changes across key operating regions.

Standardizing safety programs globally

Where possible, adopt company-wide standards that meet or exceed local regulatory expectations.

Strengthening training and credential tracking

Ensure training programs align with recognized standards and that records are easily accessible.

Integrating prevention and participation frameworks

Embed worker participation into safety governance structures to align with evolving global expectations.

Final Thoughts

Regulatory changes like those emerging in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia illustrate a broader shift in occupational health and safety governance. Rather than focusing solely on compliance, regulators are increasingly emphasizing preparedness, prevention, and workforce engagement.

For multinational organizations, the challenge-and opportunity-is to move beyond country-by-country compliance and build globally consistent safety management systems that can adapt as regulatory expectations continue to evolve.

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