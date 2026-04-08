PNC Surpasses Community Benefits Plan Commitment With $119 Billion In Community Investments

Together, we exceeded the $88B CBP Pledge to uplift low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities. Over four years, PNC delivered $119.3 billion in capital, loans, and philanthropic giving to expand homeownership, bolster small businesses and revitalize neighborhoods. Building on lessons from the Plan, PNC will focus future investments on advancing housing affordability to address growing national demand.

At the close of 2025, PNC marked the successful completion of its ambitious four-year Community Benefits Plan (CBP) launched January 1, 2022, and concluded December 31. Surpassing our original $88 billion commitment with $119.3 billion in capital investments, loans and philanthropic support, PNC expanded homeownership, small business growth and community revitalization initiatives in low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities nationwide.

“These outcomes reinforce PNC's strategy to pair scale with intentional impact-directing capital to the neighborhoods that need it most,” said PNC Chairman and CEO Bill Demchak.“We are proud of our impact on the people and businesses in our communities, and I appreciate those of you who made this important work happen.”

Over the plan's four years, PNC teams collaborated across the bank to widen the path to homeownership, steady small businesses and help to revive long-neglected communities. In neighborhoods from Pittsburgh to Phoenix, PNC delivered a cumulative:

$119.3 billion in total capital deployed across loans, investments and philanthropic giving, representing nearly 136 percent of commitment. $79.7 billion in home lending, impacting more than 70,000 borrowers. $19.4 billion in capital to support small business growth in underserved communities. $20.1 billion in community financing loans and investments supporting affordable rental housing, commercial revitalization and economic development in LMI communities, including more than $644 million in loans and investments nationwide to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to support community lending. Nearly $523 million in grants, charitable sponsorships and mortgage assistance supporting education, housing and economic opportunities and financial wellness. The fulfillment of $1.5 billion to help meet community needs and advance economic empowerment. Completion of 19 new branches and 25 remote ATMs in LMI communities, along with the launch of 10 mobile banking units primarily dedicated to servicing LMI communities.

In the plan's final year, PNC delivered more than $33.8 billion in capital to catalyze investment in LMI communities including $23 billion in home lending, $5.9 billion in community financing loans and investments, $4.8 billion supporting small-business growth and $140.7 million in grants and charitable giving to strengthen communities across PNC's footprint.

Stacy Juchno, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer

“Delivering and surpassing our $88 billion pledge demonstrates our ability to expand access and economic opportunities where they're needed most,” said Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Stacy Juchno.“Working together, we've shown what's possible when capital, community partners and focused strategy come together to create opportunity and strengthen neighborhoods, particularly those that have been historically underserved.”

Although the four-year plan concluded in 2025, PNC's commitment to maximizing impactful outcomes continues. Looking ahead, we intend to draw on insights and lessons from the Community Benefits Plan to deepen investments in housing affordability and neighborhood revitalization to meet growing national demand.