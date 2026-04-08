Tanzania President Orders Officials To Travel By Bus Amid Fuel Shortages

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Dar es Salaam: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday ordered government officials to travel in a single bus during official trips to reduce fuel consumption, amid shortages caused by the Middle East conflict.

Fuel prices in the east African nation have soared by about one-third since March, the country's energy regulator said last week.

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony for officials on Wednesday, Hassan said that during her official trips, only her core convoy -- including her escort, police and a backup vehicle -- would remain in the official motorcade.

Hassan's presidential entourage normally comprises more than 30 vehicles, including luxury SUVs and police outriders, often bringing traffic to a standstill.

"From now on, wherever I go, all officials will travel together in one bus... to cut fuel consumption," Hassan said.

The effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, through which a fifth of the world's oil and gas normally passes, has caused countries to ration fuel use.

Last week, the Ethiopian government said it would prioritise vehicles transporting essential goods and those in the public transport sector at fuel stations.