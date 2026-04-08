U.S. Support For USDA Under Secretary Luke J. Lindberg's Candidacy For UN World Food Program Executive Director Position

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States is pleased to announce the candidacy of Luke J. Lindberg of South Dakota for Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP).

Luke J. Lindberg, currently Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, brings exceptional qualifications to this role. As Under Secretary, he oversees the McGovern-Dole Food for Education Program and Food for Progress program, and has worked to restructure the Food for Peace program through an innovative, accountable model. His experience managing large-scale operations and expertise navigating complex international partnerships demonstrate proven operational excellence at the scale required for WFP leadership. Throughout his career, Under Secretary Lindberg has demonstrated the strategic vision, geopolitical insight, and focus on accountability that are necessary to lead WFP in delivering emergency food assistance.

As she prepares to step down, the United States thanks current WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain for her years of service and dedication.

The United States has been WFP's largest donor and strongest advocate since its founding in 1961 with the help of then South Dakota Senator George McGovern. Our support for Luke J. Lindberg's candidacy demonstrates the U.S. commitment to keeping the WFP focused on its core mission: feeding those in need.